Harmony Gold profits surge 61% amid gold rally

Harmony Gold’s interim results for the six months ended December 31 2025 reported a 61% increase in operating profit and a 20% rise in group revenue amid global volatility that has seen investors clamouring for the safety of gold as an asset.

Harmony Gold announced:

operating profit increased by 61% to R16.107bn from R10.003bn; while

group revenue went up by 20% to R44.4bn from R37.141bn; and

basic earnings per share went up 24% to 1,563c per share.

The revised dividend policy saw the company paying up to 50% of net free cash to shareholders with an interim dividend of 530c declared and a record pay-out of record of R3.383bn. It announced liquidity of R14.819bn in cash and undrawn facilities, gold and copper growth.

“Expanding into copper is an intentional step to enhance portfolio quality and long‑term durability. Our capital allocation framework is measured, disciplined and value‑focused to enhance operational consistency, strengthen margins and support predictable cash flows,” it said.

The rally in the gold price over the past year has added to the potential strategic benefit of the commodity to African economies. Gold’s price surged 10.65% by February, up 73.11% compared to the same time last year. Harmony said even in an elevated commodity price environment, capital discipline remains paramount for the company.

“We deploy capital prudently on a risk‑adjusted basis across safety, sustaining our orebodies, greenfield projects, brownfield expansions and shareholder returns and ensuring we create long-term value through commodity price cycles.

Harmony has once again delivered solid operational and financial results for the half-year of the 2026 financial year, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the quality of our people — Harmony Gold

“Our strengthened cash generation has enabled us to revise our dividend policy to ensure up to 50% of our net free cash is returned to investors, reflecting our commitment to delivering tangible, consistent and attractive cash returns.”

The interim announcement said the average gold price received was up 36% to R1,909,849/kg from R1,405,020/kg, including hedge.

“Operationally, we remain on track to meet our full‑year production, cost and grade guidance, and the exceptional gold price environment has further supported another strong financial performance. This combination of operational discipline and favourable market conditions has translated into robust cash generation.”

The interim results announcement said, based on current projects, the company expects to produce about 100,000 tonnes of copper per annum within the next three years, once the Eva Copper Project is completed.

“This will establish Harmony as a world‑class gold producer with a meaningful copper footprint. Against this backdrop, I am pleased to report Harmony has once again delivered solid operational and financial results for the half-year of the 2026 financial year, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the quality of our people.”

The company said its strategy remains anchored in safe, predictable and profitable production that delivers resilient cash flows and supports disciplined, long‑term growth.

