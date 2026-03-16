Optasia expands microfinance across Africa, Asia, Middle East

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Optasia reported strong growth after its JSE debut, as the company plans to expand microfinance and digital lending services across Africa, Asia, and other emerging markets.

The AI-powered fintech company, which helps banks, mobile networks and digital platforms provide loans and credit to underbanked customers across emerging markets, reported strong results for its 2025 financial year.

Optasia delivered a 76% increase in revenue to $265.4m (R4.4bn) and a 52% rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to $115m (R1.9bn), surpassing IPO guidance. Net working capital rose to $107.2m (R1.8bn), reflecting strong growth in microfinance revenues, while total debt stood at $106.8m (R1.7bn) at year-end.

Annual credit facilitated for partners grew 44%, with the take rate increasing to 4.8% as micro financing solutions became the main revenue driver. Adjusted ebitda margin remained resilient at 43.2%, while normalised net income rose 57% after excluding one-off IPO-related costs.

“2025 was a transformative year for Optasia. We successfully completed our category-defining listing on the JSE in November and welcomed FirstRand as a strategic shareholder,” said Optasia CEO Salvador Anglada, commenting on the company’s positive performance over the past financial year.

“These milestones provide a strong validation of our operating model and growth trajectory and significantly enhance our visibility and credibility as a leading global fintech,” Anglada added.

The total number of users interacting with its platform rose 43% year-on-year, surpassing 432-million, reflecting strong adoption. Along with microfinancing, the company’s airtime credit solutions support customer engagement with revenues up 17.4%.

The company plans to roll out more deployments, expand its AI-powered lending services, and build new products for local markets, while partnerships like FirstRand Bank help support growth.

Optasia also announced it would acquire Finergi for $30m (R502.38m) upfront, with a further $10m (R167.46m) contingent on performance. Finergi provides real-time credit through prepaid electricity systems, allowing Optasia to expand its services beyond telecoms and reach more underbanked customers.

TimesLIVE