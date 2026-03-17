Mr Price eyes one more foreign market after Europe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The board has narrowed its long-term offshore mergers and acquisitions focus to two regions.

Mr Price could enter one more international market after its expansion into Europe but has no plans for a worldwide footprint, its chair said on Tuesday.

The clothing and homewares group, which expects to close its purchase of Germany-based discount retailer NKD Group this month to expand into Central and Eastern Europe, outlined its overseas strategy during an investor presentation on the deal.

Chair Nigel Payne told investors the board had narrowed its long-term offshore mergers and acquisitions focus to two regions after reviewing opportunities worldwide.

“Priority number one being Central and Eastern Europe and that’s a growth platform on a 10- to 20-year basis. So it might expand, might become Southern Europe in 10 years’ time or whatever,” Payne said.

CEO Mark Blair added that “there is another territory that we’ve identified that would be highly attractive for us,” but stressed the company would only move if conditions were right. He did not identify that territory.

Both the chair and CEO said the group was not pursuing a global shopping spree. They added that Mr Price’s deal-making in South Africa was largely complete and did not expect further transactions there in the immediate future.

The NKD deal paves the way for Mr Price to tap faster-growing value retail demand in Europe, where market data shows the discount segment is outpacing overall apparel sales.

By 2030, the European business aims to generate €1bn (R19.2bn) in annual sales and deliver a double-digit operating margin, driven by more store openings, expansion in Germany, Poland and Italy and tight cost control, Blair said.

In 2024, NKD delivered net sales of €712m and an earnings before interest and tax margin of 4%.