Dipula joins major property indices in boost to institutional profile

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Dipula Properties is set to join key property indices next week, aiming to broaden its market reach and strengthen ties with institutional investors.

Effective Monday March 23, the Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) will be included in the FTSE/JSE All Property Index and the SA Reit Index, following the latest index review by the JSE.

Dipula, named atop the Sunday Times Top Companies list last year, has been listed for nearly 15 years and generates around 70% of its income from retail properties across townships, rural areas and urban convenience locations, with a portfolio largely concentrated in Gauteng.

“Inclusion in these indices places Dipula firmly within the institutional investment landscape,” said Izak Petersen, CEO of Dipula Properties.

“We see this as an opportunity to deepen engagement with a broader investor base while continuing to execute on our strategy.”

The Reit said this inclusion was a significant milestone in its efforts to position the company more prominently within listed property markets and strengthened its role in a sector that it said continued to deepen and diversify in terms of counters and management teams.

Dipula said inclusion in the indices gave it access to a broader and more diversified pool of capital, while potentially expanding sell-side analyst coverage.

It added that the move also raised its profile among investors and allowed it to feature in index-linked benchmarks for listed property, general equities and balanced funds.

The company noted that the inclusion may also improve the liquidity and tradability of its shares.

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