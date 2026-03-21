BusinessPREMIUM

How to keep burnout at bay

More than 43% of employees globally report burnout, up from 38% just two years earlier, according to surveys

Margaret Harris

Margaret Harris

Burnout results from chronic stress that is not managed well
Burnout is emotional, physical and mental exhaustion. (123rf.com)

Burnout is the debilitating emotional, physical and mental exhaustion due to unrelenting, unmanaged stress. According to various workplace surveys compiled in 2025, more than 43% of employees globally report burnout, up from 38% just two years earlier.

“Burnout isn’t caused by a lack of treats or incentives — it’s the result of a chronic mismatch between what’s being asked of people and what they realistically have the capacity to give,” says Jean Rodrigues, a coach supervisor at the South African College of Applied Psychology.

She advises:

  • Wellness days and spa vouchers cannot undo unrealistic workloads and vague boundaries;
  • Burnout highlights the deeper structural and systemic issues within an organisation;
  • Companies with a strong coaching culture have leaders who check on their teams’ capacity and energy, not just results;
  • People need to be able to communicate their limits without fear of judgment or reprisal;
  • A culture of clear communication results in fewer misunderstandings and unnecessary urgency; and
  • Coaching helps teams to process stress rather than suffer alone in silence.

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