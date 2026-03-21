Old Mutual backs Africa strategy despite Malawi crisis and volatile returns

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Old Mutual, one of South Africa’s oldest financial services companies, says Africa remains central to its strategy, even as one of its key markets, Malawi, grappled with hyperinflation and currency turmoil in 2025.

CEO Jurie Strydom told Business Times after the release of the group’s 2025 results that Malawi remains a long-term market despite a challenging, high-inflation macroeconomic environment that has increased volatility in investment returns.

“When you are invested in a number of different markets, you obviously do work through the cycles. This is this period in Malawi with elevated inflation; it’s just one of those cycles,” he said.

Malawi faced an economic crisis from 2025 into 2026 after inflation rose to 28% as the kwacha weakened, driving up imports and resulting in food shortages.

Old Mutual’s Africa region operates in 10 countries across three regions: Southern Africa, East Africa and West Africa.

Strydom said while the group had a strong presence in Southern Africa, with strong market positions, it was deepening scale and leadership in those markets while the focus was to grow the East and West African markets.

“East and West Africa are different in the sense that they are growing markets for us. We see opportunity there, but we need to improve the margins and returns in some of those businesses to take advantage of the market opportunity,” he said.

Commenting on the results, Keagan Higgins, investment analyst at Anchor, said the group’s growth narrative is being shaped by factors that are not necessarily repeatable.

“Malawi is a good example: it is contributing meaningfully to reported growth, but it also introduces volatility and distorts the underlying trajectory of the rest of Africa’s business. So, while Africa remains an important part of the story, the quality of that growth is uneven,” he said.

Old Mutual, whose life business was under strain, is also aiming to appeal to the passive investment market through its R2.2bn acquisition of a majority stake in 10X Investments, the low-cost, technology-driven platform serving mostly younger and more tech-savvy clients last year.

Strydom said going forward the plan was for 10X to get the benefits of the group’s scale.

“We will be bringing our distribution to bear to grow that business, and obviously it’s a highly scalable platform, and we are obviously also looking for where we can get efficiencies,” said Strydom.

Old Mutual has dominated serving the lower- to middle-market segment through life and funeral cover to customers earning between R5,000 and R30,000 a month, but competition is heating up with challengers, including Capitec and Assupol, gunning for the mass market.

Strydom said despite increasing competition, Old Mutual had a competitive advantage in the segment; however, competitors were keeping the group on its toes. He said Old Mutual’s large, extensive advice network was the key to its competitive advantage in that space.

“Competitors keep us awake. We’re constantly thinking about our competitors, but we believe we’ve got a great business that is not just about the products; it’s also about your ability to deliver quality advice,” he said.

Old Mutual’s results from operations had jumped by 13% to R9.8bn, supported by improved operating performance in Old Mutual Life and Savings and Old Mutual Insure.

Competitors keep us awake. We’re constantly thinking about our competitors, but we believe we’ve got a great business that is not just about the products; it’s also about your ability to deliver quality advice — Jurie Strydom, Old Mutual CEO

Old Mutual, which opened its OM Bank to the public in November, said 284,000 customers had joined the bank as of the end of December, translating to about 3,000 customers joining the bank a day.

Strydom said 46% of customers came through the Old Mutual Finance branch network, and Old Mutual was looking to build a broader ecosystem for the mass market customer by integrating banking, insurance and advice.

“Banking is a contested space. What we bring to banking is a little bit different from what others bring. We are bringing an existing banking operation effectively into our lending business, as well as our Old Mutual finance branch network.”

Old Mutual has more than 300 branches where customers can access credit and would grow this through OM Bank’s new technology stacks.

Despite the take-up in new clients at OM Bank, more clients were accessing vouchers for gambling at the bank, said Clarence Nethengwe, CEO of OM Bank.

He said OM Bank in particular, “What we have seen is we do provide value-added services, and one of those is vouchers. We have seen that vouchers have actually taken off in such a big way.

“We understand that people are using those vouchers for gambling purposes. It does impact customers from a disposable income perspective. We have seen some of our customers who normally, you know, will pass our credit assessment failing this time around.

“We have taken precautions to make sure that, you know, we bring extra data or alternative data to make sure we assess for that type of risk when it comes to credit,” he said.

Higgins said that strategically the bank is starting to show early signs of traction, which is encouraging given the importance management is placing on it as a future growth lever.

“It is still firmly in the investment phase and dilutive to earnings, so the debate is shifting towards execution. Specifically, how quickly it can scale and whether it can generate acceptable returns relative to the capital being deployed,” he said.