SA mom’s natural skincare brand eyes global expansion

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A natural skincare brand inspired by its founder’s pregnancy is looking to scale up as its locally sourced products gain traction in retail and hospitality.

MomCareCo is a South African cosmetics brand offering natural skincare solutions. Initially aimed at health-conscious mothers seeking gentle, chemical-free products, the brand is now expanding its audience.

Founder Sibongile Swakamisa said the idea for the business emerged during the Covid lockdown, when she had time to research skincare while pregnant and experiencing breakouts.

“What’s the safest natural way for a pregnant person to deal with acne and hyperpigmentation and other skin conditions?” is the question Swakamisa set out to answer.

She began looking for safer, pregnancy-friendly solutions but found that the big cosmetics brands did not offer what she was looking for, prompting her to question why.

Through her research, Swakamisa found that many products contained chemicals she considered unnecessary and potentially harmful, leading her to explore natural alternatives.

“I started researching the best alternatives, mixing [ingredients] at home and sharing them online,” she said. “That’s when people began showing interest.”

She went on to complete two online formulation courses during lockdown, covering ingredient knowledge, formulation techniques and product stability, before developing her own products.

She later approached the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency for support. The agency required her products to undergo testing and meet compliance standards before going to market, and funded testing of her first five products.

MomCareCo’s products target concerns such as acne and hyperpigmentation, while also appealing to people looking to switch to a natural skincare regimen.

The brand offers three main lines: an activated charcoal range for breakouts, a turmeric range for natural skin brightening and fading acne scars, and a newer moringa collection that supports the skin barrier and is rich in vitamins A, C, D and E.

“It does take a bit [longer than] off-the-shelf products, which can be [formulated] to work faster,” Swakamisa said, “but our focus is on natural, carefully selected ingredients.”

Sourced in Africa

Most ingredients are sourced in South Africa, supporting local suppliers, while African black soap and shea butter are sourced from Ghana.

MomCareCo currently operates from a converted garage, where Swakamisa works with one full-time assistant and a third team member who handles other aspects of the business.

Sales are primarily online, through the brand’s own store as well as platforms such as Proudly South African and Takealot.

The company is also looking into retail expansion at markets and expos, which Swakamisa says have been particularly valuable for brand exposure and connecting directly with customers.

While production remains small-scale, she plans to expand as demand grows.

“We’ve noticed a massive shift in what consumers want. Everybody has become a lot more health conscious,” she said, noting a broader move away from chemically intensive products toward natural skincare.

Beyond its core market, MomCareCo is also targeting younger consumers, including teenagers, with gentle products designed to build confidence without harsh ingredients.

The brand has attracted interest from hotels and luxury safari lodges wanting to offer her products to guests to provide a more authentic African experience. MomCareCo is preparing to finalise its first deal with a hotel chain, with its moringa and shea butter range at the centre of this expansion.

Despite expansion opportunities, Swakamisa highlighted several barriers for those entering the skincare market. She said the biggest challenge was building consumer trust, given the dominance of established brands.

Costs were another hurdle, with testing, labelling and compliance processes taking months, while increased competition in the natural skincare segment added further pressure.

Looking ahead, Swakamisa aims to grow through stand-alone stores and exports, targeting markets where ingredients such as African black soap and moringa aren’t locally produced.

The company is navigating Cosmetic Export Council of South Africa regulations and aims to enter at least four international markets over the next five years, including Egypt, the US and Dubai.