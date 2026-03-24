Improving SA macroeconomic conditions boost Netcare’s operations

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The Netcare group said the improved economic indicators in South Africa support a more constructive long-term outlook for the operating environment. File photo.

Private health-care group Netcare is encouraged by the improving macroeconomic indicators in South Africa, but notes continued pressure within the medical scheme industry.

In a voluntary operational update on Tuesday, the group said revenue increased by 4.5% year on year for the five months ended February. Total operating costs were well contained, and notwithstanding lower activity levels, Ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] margins have increased slightly over the prior period, it said.

Total normalised paid patient days grew by 0.8% for the period, comprising 0.5% in acute hospitals and 2.9% in mental health facilities.

In December 2024, a fire occurred at the 358-bed Netcare Pretoria East Hospital, affecting activity in several wards and seven theatres. As a result, certain disciplines experienced temporary disruptions while restoration efforts were underway. Accordingly, paid patient day metrics for the review period have been reported excluding this facility, it said.

“In line with usual seasonality, activity in the acute hospitals is expected to be weighted towards the second half of the 2026 financial year,” Netcare said.

This will be further supported by capacity optimisation initiatives, including the conversion of 36 existing beds into higher-demand disciplines, and the addition of 53 new beds at established acute facilities where demand remains robust.

Notwithstanding these industry dynamics, group revenue remains on track and, together with continued disciplined cost management, has supported a resilient Ebitda performance — Netcare

Activity in the mental health division during the second half will benefit from the commissioning of the 87-bed Netcare Akeso Polokwane facility on March 16.

The group said the improved economic indicators in South Africa support a more constructive long-term outlook for the operating environment. Moderating inflation, an improvement in the unemployment rate, a more stable interest rate outlook and improving consumer and business confidence are positive for the broader health-care sector, it noted.

These trends provide a supportive backdrop for continued operational momentum and reinforce its confidence in the resilience of the group’s strategy, financial performance and long-term growth prospects, it said.

The group said continued pressure within the medical scheme industry has resulted in scheme-specific changes to benefit structures into calendar year 2026, prompting shifts in member utilisation patterns and tighter managed health-care interventions. This has influenced activity levels in the group’s acute hospitals.

“Notwithstanding these industry dynamics, group revenue remains on track and, together with continued disciplined cost management, has supported a resilient Ebitda performance.”

The group continued with its share buyback programme and from October 2025 to date it repurchased 18.1-million shares valued at R292m. Since it started its share repurchases in September 2023, Netcare has bought back 167.1-million shares, or 11.6% of total shares in issue.

The company will release interim results on May 25.

Business Day