Thungela swings to R7.1bn loss as coal prices drop

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Shares in Thungela Resources, one of South Africa’s biggest coal exporters, fell as much as 8.96% to R159.49 on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Monday after it reported that it had swung to a full-year loss in 2025 amid a low price environment.

Thungela, which was established in 2021 after Anglo American unbundled its South African thermal coal assets, posted a R7.1bn net loss for the year ended December 2025 on the back of a R8.8bn non-cash impairment.

CEO Moses Madondo said the group had a ‘solid’ operational performance in 2025 despite the challenging coal market.

“That impairment is a non-cash impairment, so it does not affect our business in terms of the current environment and our ability to generate cash,” he said in an interview with Business Times.

Madondo, who succeeded July Ndlovu in 2025, said the financial results were affected by a challenging coal market environment where prices had been low and the rand was stronger against the dollar.

“We found ourselves in a situation where we said we want to be resilient through the cycle and we are pleased that were able to deliver a R1.2bn in adjusted Ebidta [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation], and R2bn in free cashflow,” he said.

The group declared a total dividend of R4 a share for 2025, down from R13 a year earlier. It delivered R139m in share buybacks from R489m a year earlier, with the group ending the year with R5.1bn net cash.

Thungela reported productivity gains after beating export saleable production expectations.

In South Africa, Thungela recorded export saleable production of 13.9Mt, higher than the production guidance of 12.8Mt-13.6Mt, reflecting a strong performance at Mafube and the ramp-up at the Annea Colliery (previously known as the Elders project).

In Australia, the group bounced back from the challenging geological conditions of the first half of the year to deliver export saleable production of 4Mt, compared with the guidance range of 3.7Mt-4.1Mt.

“We have made meaningful progress in reshaping our business, enhancing operational flexibility and embedding resilience through the commodity cycle,” he said.

Thungela, whose marketing arm, Thungela Marketing International, is based in Dubai, said 16 employees at the office were working from home in line with government advice at the start of Middle East conflict.

“They all worked from home, we have started steps to move out of the area to safety, and many have returned to their homes,” he said. He said only three colleagues who are Dubai nationals have remained in the country.

He said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has raised energy security fears and the price of oil, gas and coal to levels last seen in 2022 and 2023.

“The conflict has caused major supply disruptions in the Middle East, with particular concern the Strait of Hormuz, which supplies approximately 20% of global oil and LNG. If the gas scarcity situation deepens, coupled with Indonesian supply uncertainty, an expected demand surge will further contribute to the market imbalance,” he said.