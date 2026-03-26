Coega special economic zone reports record R1bn in new assets

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Magama Makgamatho, Coega chief knowledge and digital officer, receives the Coega SEZ Census Report from Ashwell Jenneker, deputy DG of statistical operations at Statis SA at the Coega Vulindlela Accommodation and Conference Centre.

The Coega special economic zone (SEZ) continues to cement its position as one of South Africa’s leading industrial hubs, with the latest Stats SA report revealing significant gains in employment and investment.

The 2024/2025 Coega SEZ Census Report shows that total employment rose to 11,243 by June 2025, marking a 14.2% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects continued investor confidence and expanding business activity within the zone, which now hosts 57 enterprises.

The report was launched this week in Gqeberha.

Coega Development Corporation operations executive manager Zuko Mqhatu said the figures highlighted steady progress in key socioeconomic areas.

“The Coega project is a long-term initiative but the report shows that we are making meaningful progress across several areas,” he said. “A key takeaway is the growth in job creation, as well as the sustainability reflected in aspects such as youth development and the employment of women.

“While we are achieving positive results, there is still more work to be done.”

For every project implemented, we set clear job creation targets, ensuring that each initiative contributes to employment opportunities. These figures are audited quarterly to ensure accountability — Magama Makgamatho, Coega’s chief knowledge and digital officer

While employment figures are on the rise, the report also points to shifting demographics.

Youth employment stands at 41.6%, slightly down from the previous year, while female representation declined to 35.8%. However, non-manufacturing sectors continued to show stronger inclusion of women and younger workers.

Stats SA structural industries statistics chief director Itani Magwaba emphasised the importance of this collaboration in guiding development.

“This partnership began in 2015 and has been ongoing annually since 2018, with a report produced each year. It is significant because it highlights Coega’s use of quality official statistics in its planning and decision-making. We hope this model can be extended to all special economic zones across the country,” said Magwaba.

Beyond employment, capital investment in the zone also increased, with expenditure on new assets rising to more than R1bn, driven largely by machinery and equipment.

Coega’s chief knowledge and digital officer, Magama Makgamatho, said job creation remained central to their mandate.

“Coega has a socioeconomic mandate for both the province and the country, with job creation at the core of its strategic initiatives,” said Makgamatho. “For every project implemented, we set clear job creation targets, ensuring that each initiative contributes to employment opportunities. These figures are audited quarterly to ensure accountability.”

The Herald