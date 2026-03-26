FirstRand increases stake in Optasia to 26.1%

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Banking group FirstRand has increased its interest in fintech company Optasia after buying 74-million shares from Zoey Enterprises.

Optasia said on Thursday Zoey Enterprises, an associate of and entity owned by Optasia founder and non-executive director Bassim Haidar, has disposed of 74,103,711 shares in the company, representing 6% of the total issued shares.

FirstRand, through FirstRand Investment Holdings, acquired the shares at R20 apiece for a total consideration of R1.48bn.

FirstRand made its initial strategic investment in Optasia last year ahead of the company’s listing on the JSE, when it acquired a total interest of 20.1% from the shareholders of Optasia at that time.

After the latest transaction, FirstRand’s shareholding in the company has increased to an aggregate holding of 26.1% of Optasia’s shares.

After the transaction, Haidar now has an aggregate, indirect shareholding of 1.5% in Optasia.

Together, the JSE listing and the FirstRand partnership position Optasia in a highly favourable place to enter its next phase of disciplined, responsible and scalable growth — Salvador Anglada, Optasia CEO

The joint bookrunners appointed by the company in respect of its listing on the JSE agreed to waive the lock-up on the shareholding of Zoey Enterprises permitting the implementation of the transaction, Optasia said.

Settlement of the transaction is expected on March 30.

Business Day reported earlier this month that Optasia, which was listed in November, has exceeded the guidance given at its IPO.

Revenue for the year ended December increased 76% to $265.4m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 52% to $114.5m. HEPS increased 9% to 3.38c.

CEO Salvador Anglada said 2025 was a milestone year in Optasia’s journey, representing a structural transition from a fast-growing private fintech into a scaled and publicly listed global platform.

“In November 2025 we successfully listed on the JSE, a natural next step for a business of Optasia’s scale, growth and profitability, and the right home for an Africa-born company with a global footprint.

“Together, the JSE listing and the FirstRand partnership position Optasia in a highly favourable place to enter its next phase of disciplined, responsible and scalable growth,” Anglada said at the release of the results.

The Dubai-founded group was established in December 2012, and has developed a network of distribution partners, including mobile network operators and financial institutions. It has access to more than 860-million mobile subscribers.

Earlier this month Optasia acquired Finergi, a technology platform providing real-time credit embedded in prepaid electricity systems, marking a natural extension of its strategy beyond telecoms. The initial upfront consideration for the acquisition was $30m (R511m).

With Mudiwa Gavaza

Business Day