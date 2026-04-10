Optasia closes $330m financing facility

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Optasia founder and chair Michael Jordaan flanked by board members during the company's listing on the JSE in Johannesburg in November 2025. File photo.

Optasia has successfully closed a $330m syndicated financing facility to refinance its existing debt and support future growth initiatives.

The company, known formally as Channel VAS Investments, said on Friday the facility has a tenor of three years and consists of a term facility of $180m and a working capital facility of $150m. The new facility limits represent an increase of $105m over the previous one.

“This transaction enhances the company’s liquidity position, extends its debt maturity profile and optimises its overall cost of funding,” it said in a statement.

Rand Merchant Bank South Africa and Standard Bank of South Africa were lead arrangers and underwriters. RMB, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Absa Bank participated in the syndicate facility pool.

“The refinancing transaction underscores the strong confidence of the lending group in Optasia’s financial performance, strategic direction and long-term growth prospects,” it said.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and provide additional capital to support ongoing expansion, investment opportunities, and general corporate purposes, it said.

The Dubai-founded group was established in December 2012, and has developed a network of distribution partners, including mobile network operators and financial institutions. It has access to more than 860-million mobile subscribers

“We are delighted to have successfully closed this transaction, which reflects the continued support of our banking partners. The enhanced facility provides us with increased financial flexibility and positions the company well to execute on its strategic priorities,“ said Optasia CEO Mariusz Dabrowksi.

FirstRand is a material shareholder in Optasia and RMB, a division of FirstRand, is deemed to be an associate of FirstRand. RMB’s contribution to the increased commitment in the syndicate is $35m.

FirstRand made its initial strategic investment in Optasia last year ahead of the company’s listing on the JSE, when it acquired a total interest of 20.1% from the shareholders of Optasia at that time.

In March FirstRand increased its holding after buying 74-million shares from Zoey Enterprises at R20 apiece for a total consideration of R1.48bn. After that transaction FirstRand’s shareholding in the fintech company increased to an aggregate holding of 26.1%.

Business Day reported in March that Optasia, which was listed in November 2025, exceeded the guidance given at its IPO.

Revenue for the year ended December increased 76% to $265.4m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 52% to $114.5m. HEPS increased 9% to 3.38c.

The Dubai-founded group was established in December 2012, and has developed a network of distribution partners, including mobile network operators and financial institutions. It has access to more than 860-million mobile subscribers.

Optasia recently acquired Finergi, a technology platform providing real-time credit embedded in prepaid electricity systems, marking a natural extension of its strategy beyond telecoms. The initial upfront consideration for the acquisition was $30m.

Business Day