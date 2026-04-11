HERMAN BEZUIDENHOUT | Mindset matters most

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Changing mindset gave me a deeper understanding of how economies function and what truly drives growth, says the writer. Stock photo.

As I reflect on my recent journey through China and Singapore, I’m reminded of something far bigger than infrastructure, scale or efficiency. I’m reminded of mindset. Because before global trade becomes an economic activity, it is first a way of thinking.

Let me take you back. In 1979, I joined a major South African bank as a “waste clerk” — one of the most junior roles imaginable. I was a fatherless, underperforming, Afrikaans-speaking young man with no real ambition, no clear direction and certainly no vision of what lay ahead.

My job was mundane. Filing. Sorting. Admin. Nothing glamorous. But then something shifted.

After a year or two, I was transferred to the foreign department of the branch where I worked. At the time, everything was manual. International payments required real understanding and attention to detail. And that is where my world changed. I was introduced to the incredible world of global trade and international banking, not as theory but as a real system connecting people, businesses and countries across borders.

That single shift changed everything. I learnt to speak English. I learnt to think differently. And over time, I made a conscious decision to specialise in global trade. That decision took me to about 150 countries. But more importantly, it reshaped my thinking.

It moved me from a local mindset to a global one. It built a more inclusive view of people, cultures and belief systems. It gave me a deeper understanding of how economies function and what truly drives growth.

That is the power of global trade. It grows businesses. But more importantly, it grows people.

Despite very limited academic qualifications, I found myself analysing global bank financial statements, understanding sovereign risk, and interpreting international economic drivers — long before I ever dealt with a typical local balance sheet. That is the power of global trade. It grows businesses. But more importantly, it grows people.

Which brings me to South Africa. We are not short of potential. We already have structures in place to support global trade. Through initiatives led by the department of trade, industry and competition, supported by industry associations and 19 export councils, there is a clear intent to promote exports and international participation.

But intent is not enough. We need participation. And participation starts with mindset. Too often, global trade is seen as complex, intimidating or reserved for large corporates. Many individuals and smaller businesses simply don’t see themselves as part of that world. But they should.

Global trade must become inclusive. It must be seen as accessible — something that anyone can participate in with the right knowledge and support.

If we look globally, there are powerful lessons. Countries such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia were not always economic powerhouses. In fact, many of them started with limited natural resources and significant economic challenges.

What they did differently was deliberate. They embraced global trade as a national strategy. They built export-led economies. They invested in skills. They aligned government, industry and education towards competing globally. And importantly, they embedded a culture of looking outward — not inward.

Their businesses don’t ask, “Can we trade globally?” They ask, “How do we compete globally?”

That shift in thinking changes everything. It drives innovation. It builds resilience. And it creates scale. South Africa has the same opportunity.

We need to upskill. We need practical education. We need to simplify foreign exchange, cross-border payments, and regulatory requirements so that more people can confidently engage beyond our borders.

We need stronger collaboration between government, industry bodies, and the private sector — not just in policy, but in execution. And importantly, we need to change our mental DNA.

Because an economy equals choices. The choices we make, as individuals and as a country, directly shape our economic outcomes. If we choose to think locally, we limit ourselves. If we choose to think globally, we unlock exponential opportunity.

This is not about abandoning South Africa. It is about expanding South Africa. Countries such as China and Singapore have embedded global trade into their national mindset. It is part of how they think, how they educate and how they build businesses.

We can do the same. But it starts with a decision:

A decision to look beyond our borders.

A decision to learn.

A decision to engage globally.

Because the moment you start trading internationally, something shifts:

Your thinking expands.

Your opportunities multiply.

Your growth accelerates.

And ultimately — your world becomes bigger.