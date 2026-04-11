How To turn around a problem team

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It won’t happen overnight, but it will if you lead with intention and emotional intelligence. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGE

Congratulations, you’ve been promoted. Sorry about the problem team you now have to lead.

“You don’t have to be the saviour who swoops in and fixes everything. Your job isn’t to rescue - it’s to reset. Reset the system, re-engage your people, and rediscover the team’s purpose. It won’t happen overnight, but it will if you lead with intention and emotional intelligence,” says executive coach Anja van Beek.

She advises: