Sipho Maseko’s Afrifund Investments set to buy Bidvest Life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A consortium led by Afrifund Investments is poised to acquire Bidvest Life, in a transaction that marks a significant step in the investment group’s ambition to build a fully integrated financial services platform, according to people familiar with the deal.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, comes as Bidvest continues its exit from financial services after struggling to achieve meaningful scale in the sector.

The conglomerate’s earlier attempt to dispose of its banking unit collapsed when Nigeria’s Access Bank failed to meet certain conditions, prompting Bidvest to relaunch the sale process.

For Afrifund, the Bidvest Life deal represents more than a straightforward acquisition. It is a cornerstone in a broader strategy to establish a “trifecta” financial services model spanning banking, insurance and asset management — a structure increasingly seen as critical to competing in a consolidated and evolving market.

The group is simultaneously finalising the purchase of an asset management firm, a move that would complement its push into insurance and enable it to offer a wider range of financial products. Together, the transactions are intended to lay the foundation for a scaled, integrated platform capable of serving a broader segment of South Africa’s population.

At the heart of the strategy is a focus on product innovation and financial inclusion. Led by businessman and former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko, Afrifund is seeking to develop offerings that go beyond traditional insurance products, particularly those that have historically dominated the market for lower- and middle-income consumers. “The aim is to begin developing products that are meaningful to people,” a source close to the transaction said.

Over the next five to 10 years, Afrifund intends to build an integrated financial services business that expands access to savings and investment products, particularly for consumers who have been excluded from such opportunities.

A key part of that ambition is to shift the market away from a narrow concentration on funeral cover, which has long been the dominant entry point into financial services for many black South Africans. Instead, the group is exploring products such as education policies and endowment solutions, designed to introduce customers to longer-term savings and investment.

The aim is to begin developing products that are meaningful to people.

The approach reflects a broader critique of how the financial services sector has historically been structured. According to insiders, the issue is less about demand and more about access — with many consumers effectively priced out or underserved by conventional models.

“There is a need to come up with innovative ways of providing financial services products for the majority of people who don’t have access to them — not because they don’t want them, but because the market has been organised in a very inefficient way,” the source said.

Afrifund is drawing inspiration from the telecommunications sector, where companies have successfully expanded access to services by redesigning distribution and pricing models around consumer needs. The group sees parallels in how mobile operators democratised access to data and connectivity — a blueprint it believes can be applied to financial services.

The Bidvest Life acquisition, combined with the planned asset management deal, positions the group as an emerging player with ambitions to reshape parts of the financial services landscape — particularly in segments that have been overlooked or inadequately served. By tailoring products to the realities of everyday life and offering them at accessible price points, Afrifund hopes to broaden participation in formal financial systems and deepen market penetration.

Beyond financial services, Afrifund maintains a diversified investment portfolio spanning telecommunications, broadcasting, chemicals, energy and agro-processing. The group describes itself not as a traditional fund but as a long-term capital investor, assembling a portfolio of businesses across multiple sectors and geographies.

The company is also pursuing offshore opportunities in South America and Asia, targeting family-owned businesses where it can deploy patient capital.

Closer to home, Afrifund has been active in the media and broadcasting space. It is a shareholder in LicenseCo, the entity spun out of MultiChoice to house its broadcasting licence, following the Canal+ and MultiChoice transaction.

Business Times