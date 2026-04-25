AMELIA BEATTIE | Why SA’s dominant retail centres keep winning as property markets reset

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South Africa’s retail property market is not shrinking; it is narrowing. Spending is becoming more selective, and the winners are expected to be the centres that remove friction for customers, reduce uncertainty for tenants and earn trust through consistency.

The commercial property sector has spent the past few years in structural adjustment. Property owners have had to rethink first principles in real time: what each asset is for, who it serves, and what it must reliably do every day despite rising costs and energy uncertainty. Well-located assets with strong tenant ecosystems continue to outperform because they are easier to choose, easier to operate and harder to replace.

People are still spending, but more selectively, and are choosing centres that deliver value, convenience and an experience worth leaving home for

Trading performance has also held up better than the macroeconomic backdrop might suggest. People are still spending, but more selectively, and are choosing centres that deliver value, convenience and an experience worth leaving home for.

That shift matters to how assets are invested in and managed, and it is separating assets with a future from those that are simply waiting. In commercial property, success is no longer powered by scale alone, and not every asset will make the next cut. Performance will increasingly be defined by destination quality: customer experience, an adaptable tenant mix and the operational resilience to keep delivering through disruption.

For years, the question was whether physical retail could stay relevant as e-commerce grew. The answer is increasingly clear: bricks-and-mortar retail is not disappearing — it is reinventing itself.

The strongest centres are those that feel less like malls and more like mixed-use, experience-led destinations where retail, lifestyle, entertainment and everyday convenience sit comfortably together.

The market is also consolidating. Footfall is concentrating in fewer, higher-quality nodes as shoppers favour centres that make life easier: strong tenant mixes, good access and a differentiated reason to visit.

The “softer” elements matter too — not as gestures, but as design choices that respect people’s time and dignity. Family facilities, better public spaces and simpler wayfinding are no longer nice-to-haves; they shape whether a visit feels easy, safe and repeatable.

Strong tenant relationships remain a key advantage in any property cycle.

Retailers are not simply renting space; they are buying performance. They want locations with dependable foot traffic, brand alignment and an operating environment that does not surprise them, and landlords need the discipline to protect that standard.

Tenant experience is therefore treated as a strategic discipline. Proactive leasing, data-led tenant mix choices and genuine collaboration with retailers help centres stay relevant and commercially productive.

Across the portfolio, leasing activity and tenant engagement continue to signal demand for well-positioned retail and office space, particularly where landlords and tenants work together to create environments customers choose.

Energy resilience, water efficiency and waste management are operational priorities and are increasingly a factor in tenant decisions and investor capital allocation

Sustainability is increasingly moving from a “nice to have” to a core driver of competitiveness in commercial property and is being treated accordingly in how assets are operated and invested in.

Energy resilience, water efficiency and waste management are operational priorities and are increasingly a factor in tenant decisions and investor capital allocation.

Across the portfolio, efforts are focused on reducing resource consumption and improving environmental performance, because smarter, more efficient operations are now part of the value proposition.

Over time, long-term renewable energy agreements help reduce emissions while improving resilience and cost predictability.

In other words, greener buildings are not only better for the planet but are also becoming the only credible way to run a competitive property business.

South Africa’s growth outlook remains modest, while operating costs continue to place pressure on both tenants and landlords. Meanwhile, consumer behaviour continues to shift towards value, convenience and experience.

Even so, the sector is adapting.

Assets with strong locations, dominant retail centres and disciplined capital investment are best placed to hold their ground.

The sector is moving into a phase where the operating model is changing. Performance will be defined by three outcomes that can be measured and managed: earning footfall, enabling tenant sales, and building places people choose because they feel dependable, human and worth the trip.

For owners and investors, resilience is built through deliberate investment, operational excellence and staying close to how South Africans live, work and shop. This requires the willingness to change what no longer serves customers, tenants or cities.

The winners won’t chase every trend; they’ll keep faith with what customers feel and tenants can prove: places that run true, welcome well, and return value.

• Beattie is head of property, business efficiencies & sustainable impact at the Insurance and Asset Management business unit of the Standard Bank Group.