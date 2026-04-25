Pick n Pay pilots new convenience brand in SA

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A Pick n Pay Go store in Linksfield, where the JSE-listed retailer is piloting a new brand concept. Picture. Thapelo Moprebudi

Pick n Pay is testing a new convenience store format in South Africa after its initial launch in Botswana last year in partnership with Vivo Energy.

The retailer said the Pick n Pay GO format in Botswana had been successful, catering to shoppers seeking fast, on‑the‑go access to everyday essentials.

“The format is already operating successfully across multiple sites, meeting growing demand for quick, convenient shopping. Building on this momentum, we are now piloting Pick n Pay GO in South Africa as a non-exclusive convenience format.

“This forms part of our broader strategy to strengthen our convenience offering for customers who are time-pressured and need to shop on the go, while continuing to support our existing strategic partnerships,” said the retailer.

It’s not clear how many pilot stores have been opened in South Africa. at The Aurochs Centre in Linksfield, Johannesburg, which has a limited range of daily essentials.

Unlike Botswana, where Pick n Pay GO operates at petrol forecourts with 24‑hour service, the South African pilot is positioned in high‑traffic urban locations. The format focuses on essential items designed for quick, frequent visits by time‑pressured customers.

“Pick n Pay GO will be in high-traffic locations and purpose-built for convenience. It focuses on ready-to-eat meals, beverages and essential items, enabling quick, frequent, mission-led visits for customers with limited time. We are piloting the format in South Africa, with no decisions yet taken on a broader rollout,” the company said.

Pick n Pay already has a partnership with BP, selling a limited range of products at the fuel group’s convenience stores. The new Pick n Pay GO format could complement these partnerships while strengthening the retailer’s broader convenience offering.

Pick n Pay GO will be in high-traffic locations and purpose-built for convenience. — Pick n Pay

Convenience retail has become a key competitive space in South Africa, with rivals expanding into petrol station forecourts, neighbourhoods and other smaller format centres to capture commuters and office workers.

According to the Forecourt Retail Report 2025/2026 by Trade Intelligence and Nedbank, forecourt convenience retail grew sales by 4% to R40bn in 2024, contributing 15% to South Africa’s fast-moving consumer goods primary convenience channel.

“Forecourt is no longer just a petrol station that happens to have a shop. It’s now, for a lot of people, actually a destination,” said Nicola Allen, forecourt analyst at Trade Intelligence.

Pick n Pay’s move comes three years after its strategic overhaul, which included shutting down its struggling QualiSave discount chain and unbundling Boxer into a separate listed entity. The once biggest retailer in South Africa wanted to simplify its brand’s position.

QualiSave was aimed at the middle segment of the market, while the Pick n Pay brand was being positioned to compete in the high end with Woolworths and Checkers.

If successful, Pick n Pay GO could add another layer to the retailer’s formats, which include hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing, liquor, Boxer and smaller neighbourhood stores.

In its latest trading update, the retailer said, “despite the macro challenges, the group continues to deliver on the strategic initiatives designed to return the Pick n Pay segment to profitability.”

Business Times