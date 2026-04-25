Ramaphosa urges NBI to help complete SA’s economic promise

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As one of South Africa’s longest-standing business-government networks marked three decades of public-private collaboration, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the storied initiative to help complete the country’s unfinished economic transformation.

The National Business Initiative (NBI), launched in 1995 by then president Nelson Mandela to bring together South African and multinational companies to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth, celebrated its 30th anniversary this week.

Addressing senior industry and finance executives, Ramaphosa praised the initiative’s track record while making clear the work is far from done. “The NBI has cemented its reputation and nailed its mast to a credible, non-partisan, pragmatic partner in the course of building a new South Africa.

“The NBI has been able to respond to the complexities and challenging dynamics of our society without hiding, without running away. The journey of economic transformation has been longer, more complex, and at times more contested than we all ever anticipated,” he acknowledged.

Ramaphosa pointed to emerging signs of momentum, welcoming the NBI’s technical assistance unit into Operation Vulindlela Phase 2 to bolster municipal service delivery.

Despite ongoing challenges, Ramaphosa said the moment presented a rare opening: “As structural reforms take root, investor confidence returns, and the green shoots of growth break ground, there can be no better time to seize this window of opportunity.

“As a bridge builder during the political transition, we call on the NBI to contribute once again to help us complete the bridge we set out to build in 1994; the bridge to meaningful and tangible economic transformation.”

NBI CEO Shameela Soobramoney echoed this urgency, pointing to South Africa’s just energy transition as a critical economic lever, not merely a climate obligation. “The low-carbon economy is no longer just a climate imperative, but it actually could be our most significant industrial opportunity in decades.”

She pointed to opportunities spanning renewable energy, grid upgrades and new energy vehicles as potential catalysts for new manufacturing sectors but noted the need to capture that value internally rather than simply exporting raw materials.

“We don’t want to tie ourselves into technologies and investments that have a short lifespan and that are extremely expensive when we have other investment opportunities that can give us clean, affordable, reliable energy that can reach the masses,” she said.

Beyond the macroeconomic opportunity, Soobramoney pointed to human capital and skills development as equally central to the NBI’s work, with the organisation building multi-use hubs alongside TVET colleges, driven by community need rather than a one-size-fits-all model.

The low-carbon economy is no longer just a climate imperative, but it actually could be our most significant industrial opportunity in decades. — Shameela Soobramoney, NBI CEO

With MOUs in place with about 16 TVETs nationally, she added that the organisation was able to shape curricula and align skills output with what member companies actually needed.

Soobramoney also spoke to the NBI’s deeper role in government partnership through its Technical Assistance, Mentorship and Development (TAMDEV) programme, which embeds private sector expertise directly into public institutions to strengthen service delivery capacity.

The programme has been formalised through both Operation Vulindlela Phase 2 and the local government reform white paper process. “TAMDEV is an entity that understands how to work with government and stimulate that through what already exists,” she said, adding that the approach was about maximising existing capacity rather than creating parallel structures.

Nedbank’s executive head of sustainability, Brigitte Burnett, offered concrete evidence of green finance momentum, noting the bank had exceeded its sustainable development finance target, achieving 21% of gross loans and advances by December against a 20% goal, with the target now reset to 25% by 2030.

“What was interesting is also to see how much quicker sustainable development finance was growing compared to our normal book,” Burnett said, tracking its lending against specific sustainable development goals to measure outcomes.

“What we’re seeing is that business that categorises sustainable development is growing at a quicker rate.” Burnett said this is a trend visible across renewable energy and, increasingly, in agriculture.

On the uncertain global economic climate, Burnett acknowledged that green investments were not immune to market volatility, but maintained the long-term case remained strong.

“It is susceptible to fluctuations, but so are any of the shares. I do still think that, long term, it’s a really good investment,” she said. “In times like this, it almost becomes a little bit of a hedging bet.”

Stuart Kent, CEO of Aurex Constructors, explained that the company had been part of the NBI for four years and had spent a decade as an enabler of the energy transition, moving between 70 and 80 entities from conventional to renewable energy over the the past three to four years.

However, Kent was candid about the structural obstacle undermining progress, highlighting a skills retention issue rooted in the inconsistency of the project pipeline. “Our major challenge within our business, within the renewable sector, is the consistency of the pipeline that gets rolled out from private companies,” he said.

When projects end, he explained, companies like Aurex are left without the platform to retain skilled workers. “After the project, we don’t have the platform to keep a bunch of these people hired, so we have to let them go, and then they filter out into the rest of the labour pool,” he said, adding that when the next project arrives, the cycle of hiring, skilling and transitioning begins almost entirely from scratch.

Business Times