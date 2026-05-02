MY BRILLIANT CAREER | If your mom would approve, you’re doing it right

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Acting with speed without fully understanding the root cause often leads to repeated issues, frustration and short-term fixes that do not last, says Nthabiseng Nkutha, a customer experience leader at PayJoy. Stock photo.

What does PayJoy do, and what services does it offer?

PayJoy is a global fintech company. In South Africa, PayJoy SA operates a phone rental model that helps make smartphones accessible to consumers who are typically excluded from traditional network contracts due to insufficient credit history or limited access to banking services.

What does a customer experience leader do?

A customer experience (CX) leader is responsible for improving the full customer journey and ensuring every interaction between the customer and the business delivers value, clarity and trust.

The CX team manages the entire customer lifecycle — from first engagement and onboarding to service support, issue resolution and long-term relationship management. CX is the heartbeat of the business, translating customer and business needs into meaningful, practical outcomes.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

Definitely my passion for working with people, but at PayJoy it is much more than that. Connecting the ubuntu values I was raised with to a product that helps people who might otherwise be left behind is incredibly meaningful and fulfilling.

What mistake at work has taught you an important lesson?

Having worked in large corporates for most of my career, one important lesson I have learnt is that trying to resolve issues too quickly can sometimes create even bigger problems.

In customer experience, there is often pressure to act fast, especially when customers are affected. Over time, I have seen that speed without fully understanding the root cause often leads to repeated issues, frustration and short-term fixes that do not last.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

Attitude matters a great deal. Skills can be taught, but willingness, adaptability, and a genuine interest in improving both customer and business outcomes are what truly make someone successful in the long run.

The three things I look for are a strong sense of ownership, curiosity and collaboration.

What is the best career advice you have received?

One of the best pieces of career advice I have ever received is to approach your work as if you are doing it for your mother.

It is a simple idea, but it changes how you think and behave. It pushes you to take pride in what you do, to be thorough, and to ensure that whatever you deliver is something you would be comfortable standing behind if it directly affected someone you care deeply about.

Business Times