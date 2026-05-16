Starbucks cuts hundreds of US corporate jobs and closes some regional offices

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A Starbucks shop in Santa Monica, California, the US. Photo: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

The Starbucks coffee chain will close several regional offices, including locations in Atlanta, Burbank, Chicago and Dallas.

It’s also reviewing its international support teams and expects more job cuts outside the US.

The latest round of job cuts at Starbucks — which included last year’s elimination of 1,100 corporate roles — comes amid CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround strategy focused on improving customers’ in-store experiences.

The layoffs therefore do not affect Starbucks coffeehouses, where the company is investing heavily in more barista staffing.

Starbucks last month posted its strongest quarterly sales growth in more than two years, but margins have dropped sharply since late 2024.

Under an incentive plan approved last summer, top Starbucks executives could receive up to $6m (R100.1m) each if cost-cutting targets are met by 2027.

Even as it cuts costs, Starbucks is investing $100m to expand in the southeast, including a new support hub in Nashville that could employ up to 2,000 people over the next five years.

Reuters