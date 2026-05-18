WeBuyCars accelerates growth with record volumes and expanded footprint

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WeBuyCars bought 95,328 vehicles and sold 93,519 units during the six months to March, as consumers continue to opt for pre-owned cars.

The group said March 2026 marked a milestone with an all-time monthly sales record of 17,209 units, while January saw a record 17,617 vehicles purchased.

A key driver of growth has been the opening of three new supermarkets: Montana in Pretoria North, Lansdowne in Cape Town, and Witbank in Mpumalanga. Collectively, these sites added 2,980 parking bays, expanding the company’s national footprint by 23.6%.

Further expansion is planned, with a new supermarket in Bloemfontein set to open in August, and a dedicated commercial vehicle facility in Centurion already secured.

Revenue rose 7.8% to R14.2bn, despite margin pressures from a buoyant new vehicle market and aggressive competition from Asian brands. Headline earnings came in at R500.1m, down 1.6% from the previous period, reflecting the impact of deflationary pricing and strategic investments in expansion.

WeBuyCars said the influx of new vehicles from Asia has created pricing pressure across the industry, intensifying competition for used car dealers. New vehicle sales grew 15.7% last year

Beyond physical expansion, WeBuyCars is strengthening its digital and operational capabilities. The rollout of Inspectify, its advanced inspection platform, is enhancing pricing accuracy, transparency, and customer confidence by standardising vehicle assessments nationwide. This technology is expected to reduce disputes, improve turnaround times, and support the company’s ambitious target of 23,000 vehicles bought and sold per month by financial year 2028.

Strategic acquisitions have also bolstered growth. The purchase of a 49% stake in GoBid, a specialist in accident-damaged and non-runner vehicles, has expanded WeBuyCars’ reach into niche segments of the market. This move diversifies revenue streams and positions the company to capture value in areas traditionally underserved by mainstream dealers.

Despite short-term margin pressures, WeBuyCars’ aggressive expansion strategy, combined with operational innovations and targeted acquisitions, positions it well to capture future growth opportunities in South Africa’s evolving automotive market.

Looking ahead, WeBuyCars aims to reach a medium-term target of 23,000 vehicles bought and sold per month by the 2028 financial year.

The rollout of Inspectify, its advanced inspection platform, is expected to enhance pricing accuracy and customer confidence, while the acquisition of a 49% stake in GoBid strengthens its presence in the accident-damaged and non-runner segment.

TimesLIVE