Netcare ramps up mental health investment as demand surges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Netcare says demand for mental healthcare continues to rise, with patient paid days increasing in the six months to March.

The group operates the Akeso mental health division, which comprises 15 hospitals with a total of 1,094 beds.

“Demand for mental health services remains robust,” it said.

Patient paid days (PPD) rose 3.4% to 129,357 in the first half of the group’s 2026 financial year. Occupancy increased to 70% (70.2% excluding Polokwane), up from 68.2% in the half-year to March 2025.

In March, Netcare opened the 87-bed Akeso Polokwane hospital. It plans to open an 80-bed facility in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, and an 88-bed facility in Montana, Tshwane, next year.

“Within the Akeso operations, demand for quality mental healthcare services continues to grow, and we remain firmly committed to expanding access and pursuing new opportunities in this vital space,” said CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

He said the opening of new Akeso hospitals next year would strengthen “our national footprint and reinforcing our dedication to meeting the mental healthcare needs of communities across South Africa.”

Group revenue for the first half of 2026 increased by 4.8% to R13.2bn, from R12.6bn in the six months to the end of March last year. Normalised operating profit rose 7.4% to R1.7bn, from R1.6bn in the prior period.

“Performance was underpinned by resilient demand for private healthcare services, together with the ongoing benefits of our digitisation and AI strategy, which continues to deliver a meaningful digital dividend, as well as the continued execution of the group’s share buyback programme,” said Friedland.

Over the past two years, Netcare has been applying technology to enhance patient treatment and digitise medical records.

The hospital group is also piloting wearable monitoring technology in general wards.

“These devices enable continuous, clinical-grade monitoring of vital signs, including blood pressure, extending predictive analytics and early-warning capabilities beyond the ICU. Subject to the success of the pilot, the intention is to scale this capability across the group. The planned rollout, which would be the largest of its kind globally, has the potential to materially enhance patient safety and outcomes,” it said.

Friedland said Netcare’s “strategy of person-centred health and care that is digitally enabled, data- and AI-driven, continues to strengthen our competitive position. We have established a strong digital foundation from which to scale the next phase of innovation. Our advanced analytics capabilities provide real-time, actionable insights that support improved consistency of care, better outcomes and greater cost efficiency, translating into measurable clinical and financial benefits.”

Looking ahead, Friedland said underlying demand for quality private healthcare is resilient, supported by structural drivers such as an ageing insured population and the rising burden of disease.

“Netcare’s ecosystem and extensive national footprint, supported by its digital, data and AI strategy, ensure the group remains well positioned to deliver quality patient care and continued improvements in operational and financial performance in FY2026 and beyond,” he said.