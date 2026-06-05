NATASHIA MOOSA | Logistics under pressure: the race to stay lean, compliant and operational

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A series of escalating economic and regulatory pressures is currently reshaping South Africa’s transport and logistics sector at a scale that few operators have experienced before. In May 2026, petrol and diesel prices increased by between R3.27 and R6.19 per litre. These sharp, sustained fuel hikes are forcing businesses to re-evaluate every aspect of their cost base, from route planning to fleet utilisation and headcount.

As margins tighten, the sector remains heavily dependent on a scarce pool of skilled code 14 drivers. This creates a catch-22 situation: operators must cut costs to survive, but they cannot cut the very skills required to move goods. Against this backdrop, the phased national rollout, beginning July 2026, of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act adds a final layer of regulatory pressure, transforming traffic compliance from a back-office administrative task into a significant operational risk that can progressively sideline fleet capacity if compliance is not actively managed.

The end of fixed-cost logistics

The extreme volatility of fuel prices has made any static business model a liability rather than an asset. With diesel costs rising by more than R7 per litre in April 2026 alone, fuel now consumes up to 50% of the total operating budget for many trucking and delivery firms. This is no longer a temporary spike; it is a structural shift in the cost of doing business in South Africa.

There is now a decisive shift away from rigid fleet structures towards smarter route optimisation, load consolidation and more flexible operating models. In this environment, workforce flexibility has become a business necessity. When fuel costs can rise sharply within a single month, operators can no longer sustain fixed payroll structures that remain unchanged regardless of workload or demand. Businesses need the ability to scale labour capacity up or down quickly in response to changing market conditions, without carrying unnecessary overheads during slower periods.

Solving the code 14 scarcity paradox

Trimming costs is exceptionally difficult when the most critical skill in the business is already in chronic short supply. The South African market is not just short of licensed drivers; it is short of work-ready professionals who hold valid Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs) and carry a proven track record of regulatory compliance.

Because these drivers are in such high demand, they are incredibly mobile. For an individual operator, the cost of retaining them during low-volume periods is often prohibitive. However, losing them creates an immediate capacity crisis when demand returns. This is the paradox: keeping them is unaffordable but losing them is unsustainable.

This is where a temporary employment services (TES) model can provide the strategic buffer logistics organisations need by allowing companies to access a pre-vetted pool of code 14 talent on a variable-cost basis. Externalising the risks and administrative burdens associated with payroll, Bargaining Council mandates, and complex industrial relations allows operators to scale their capacity up or down in real time. This approach ensures continuity without the anchor of long-term permanent overheads.

Aarto: a new breed of operational risk

Beyond the immediate financial pressure lies the looming administrative weight of the Aarto Act. Expected to begin its phased national rollout in July 2026, Aarto raises the stakes for traffic infringements, moving traffic enforcement into a centralised administrative system where accountability is absolute.

The demerit system introduces a model that can paralyse a fleet. Companies now face the significant burden of maintaining real-time driver registers and ensuring that driver nominations occur within a strict 32-day window. Failure to manage this process does not just lead to higher fines; it risks the suspension of operator cards and vehicle licences once the 15-point demerit ceiling is breached. In a tightly regulated environment, one unmanaged infringement can lead to a truck being pulled off the road for months.

Proactive compliance as a shield

A strategic TES partnership acts as a critical compliance filter in this new regulatory era. Since the TES is the employer of record, it takes on the legal responsibility for maintaining Popia-compliant driver data, tracking permit renewals, and ensuring that every trip is linked to a verified identity.

More importantly, a TES partnership allows businesses to embed Aarto compliance into their workforce policies before the first demerit point is ever issued. Aligning disciplinary codes and employment contracts with the demerit system now means that operators can avoid the post-rollout scramble that leads to litigation, CCMA disputes, and sudden capacity loss. Preparation and a proactive approach turn compliance from a reactive headache into a defensive shield.

The agility advantage

In 2026, resilience in the transport sector will be measured by how quickly a business can pivot. Scale and fleet size are no longer the primary differentiators of success; agility is. Future-proofing a logistics operation requires more than just better route software or newer trucks; it requires a fundamental update to HR and compliance architecture.

Shifting toward a flexible workforce model while taking advantage of the legal expertise of a TES partner allows operators to move from a state of constant reaction to proactive control. In a market where margins are paper-thin and risks are escalating, success beyond survival will belong to those who can stay compliant, stay lean, and stay mobile, all at once.