How to become a flight attendant

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Emirates Airlines flight attendants come through the international arrivals gate from Dubai at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas. File photo.

Being a member of the cabin crew of an international airline may appear glamorous and exciting but it takes hard work and dedication to join their ranks.

Esmé Eloff, LIFT cabin-designated examiner, trains and assesses pilots and cabin crew on cabin procedures and equipment. “It’s a big responsibility, but also a privilege, because I am able to help ensure that every crew member is fully prepared to protect lives and deliver excellence in the air,” she says.

She advises: