WILLIAM GUMEDE | Zero tariffs open new doors for China-Africa co-operation

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China’s provision of zero tariffs for the next two years to African countries which support the Chinese dragon’s one-China policy is no doubt an opportunity for South Africa and many African countries. However, it has to be seen as an entirely strategic move by China, not one done out of charity or benevolence or in “South-South” solidarity for Africa or South Africa.

The devil is in the details of the policy, which came into effect on May 1. Before this, South African products faced tariffs of between 10% and 25%.

In 2024, South Africa imported $21.8bn (R361.3bn) in goods from China, mostly manufactured, valued products. South Africa exported $12.4bn (R205.51bn) in goods to China, mostly raw materials. South Africa’s trade deficit with China widened to $9.4bn (R155.79bn) in 2024 from $6.7bn (R111.04bn) in 2019, South Africa’s most unequal partnership compared with any other of its major trading partners.

Bilateral trade between China and Africa at the end of 2025 was $348bn (R5.76-trillion). At the end of 2025, African countries exported $123bn (R2.03-trillion) worth of products, largely raw materials. African countries, in 2025, imported $225bn (R3.72-trillion) worth of products from China, mainly manufactured goods. There was a record $102bn (R1.69-trillion) trade deficit in favour of China between China and Africa in 2025.

US President Donald Trump holds an executive order about tariff increases, flanked by US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 13 2025. File photo: REUTERS

China’s offering of the zero-tariff policies to Africa locked African countries firmly into China’s sphere of control in the Chinese dragon’s battle for hegemony with the US. China’s timing of announcing its zero tariffs, when the US increased tariffs and cut development aid to most of Africa, is significant.

In the race for global hegemony between China and the US, China needs food security and mineral and energy security. China, in the race with the US, is at speed diversifying its agriculture imports from the US and sourcing its critical minerals, essential for the new technology-based economies, from diversified sources.

China has declared agriculture essential for its security in the same way critical minerals are for it. China’s 15th five-year plan (2026-2030), approved on March 12, commits it to agricultural self-sufficiency and food security as a key national priority.

China has less arable land than the US. However, China has determinedly turned deserts into arable land through biotechnology, AI-powered robotics, and substitute foods, lab-grown meat and automated indoor crop production.

South Africa must see increasing its agriculture exports to China as a diversification strategy, meaning South Africa must at the same time seek other agriculture markets, not becoming overdependent on China.

Many countries, including the US, Brazil and other developing countries, export food to China. If China becomes agriculture-self-sufficient, countries currently exporting food to China will lose out.

An agriculture self-sufficient China would probably export food to Africa and other developing countries in similar ways it now exports manufacturing products to these countries, possibly endangering the local agriculture production of the countries that would import Chinese agriculture products.

South Africa must see increasing its agriculture exports to China as a diversification strategy, meaning South Africa must at the same time seek other agriculture markets, not becoming overdependent on China.

The US and EU have scrambled to undo China’s stranglehold on critical minerals. China needs Africa’s critical minerals, whether lithium, copper or cobalt, to continue to power the growth of its economy, vast industries, new technology and military machinery.

Workers load lithium concentrate at Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe mine in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe, January 9, 2024. (Philimon Bulawayo)

China’s zero tariffs to African political allies give China access to Africa’s critical mineral supplies.

Benefits from China’s zero-tariffs depend on whether there is a demand in China for a specific agriculture product from South Africa. Many African countries do not produce many agricultural or mining products — so they will have very little benefit from China’s zero tariffs. However, it may be an opportunity for African countries not producing products to start to do so to benefit from China’s zero tariffs by exporting such products to China.

China’s zero rate could offer African countries an opportunity to industrialise on the back of access to China’s market, its technology and its low-cost long-term financing in a similar way China started its industrialisation by producing for industrial countries. However, to do so, African countries must specifically leverage China to build manufacturing in African countries, transfer technology and skills, add value to raw materials and secure Chinese financing for industry-relevant infrastructure.

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah, the development analyst, says Africa can either use the China zero tariffs “to upgrade standards, build processing capacity, and diversify into higher-value exports” or “it can sprint toward short-term volumes and lock itself more tightly into low-value trade with a single external market”.

It is critical for Africa to make its own free trade area work. The danger is that if African countries put all their eggs in China’s zero-tariff basket, they may continue to neglect building an African free trade area.

A working African free trade area could help African countries scale their productions, build regional value chains, and build a manufacturing base that can withstand external shocks.

The challenge for South Africa and African countries is to add value to their exports, including the agriculture exports.

In Africa’s post-colonial period, African countries did not industrialise in tandem with their trade partners or former colonial powers. African countries will only benefit from China’s zero tariffs if they use the zero tariffs to add value to their exports.

The challenge for South Africa and African countries is to add value to their exports, including the agricultural exports, which will produce more revenue, create more jobs and build technology capacity. Developed countries and emerging markets such as China, which are producing value-added manufacturing products, protect these, and they often may accept raw materials from South Africa and Africa but would make it difficult for higher-value products to enter their markets.

Zero tariffs are never “zero”. There are non-trade barriers. South Africa and African products will face non-tariff barriers, which include phytosanitary barriers and costs, food safety rules, product-specific regulations, import quotas, licensing requirements, and customs processes.

Logistical inefficiencies caused by poor infrastructure in Africa and South Africa are a barrier on their own. Failing state logistics SOEs, such as Transnet, the port companies and Eskom, and ideological and patronage-based trade and foreign policies are also a non-trade trade barrier for South Africa’s exports.

Corruption in these failing state-owned companies must be genuinely tackled, merit-based appointments and merit-based procurement have to be introduced, and their boards, management and staff must be held accountable, even if they are connected to the ANC and ANC-aligned trade unions, to make these companies efficient. Areas of high failure in these failing state companies must be given to the state to take over delivery.

South Africa will also have to professionalise its foreign missions, from being staffed by ANC political cadres, to become more professional with business and trade skills. Currently, South Africa’s ANC cadre-staffed foreign embassies represent a non-tariff barrier because they lack the skills to negotiate for better trade deals, see trade opportunities and secure trade intelligence.

In the negotiations to finalise the details of China’s zero-tariff policies, South Africa must take a social pact negotiation approach, involving the private sector, professional experts and government, bringing in the private sector at the front of the negotiations while the government supports the negotiations.

William Gumede is an associate professor, School of Governance, University of the Witwatersrand, and author of South Africa in Brics (Tafelberg).

This is an edited extract from his address to the Hortgro Technical Symposium in Somerset West. Hortgro is the organisation that represents the South African deciduous (pome and stone) fruit industry.

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