Ford Southern Africa seeks answers from CIPC over ‘fraudulent’ appointment

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Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa said on Tuesday it has become aware of an unauthorised and fraudulent appointment of a non-executive director with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and has instituted formal criminal charges.

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa said on Tuesday it has become aware of an unauthorised and allegedly fraudulent appointment of a non-executive director with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) and has instituted formal criminal charges.

The group said in a statement that the listing of Clinton Ward Myburgh as a non-executive director of the company “is entirely false”.

“This appointment is not recognised, authorised or approved by Ford or any of its representatives. Mr Myburgh is not associated with Ford Motor Company in any capacity and is not a Ford employee,” it said.

It added that any dealings or transactions with Myburgh as a purported representative of Ford are unenforceable and invalid.

“Customers, partners and stakeholders are cautioned that any commitments, agreements or representations made by Mr Myburgh as representing the company are fraudulent and constitute a deliberate misrepresentation.”

Ford has immediately commenced filing formal criminal charges, including fraud, extortion and misrepresentation with the SAPS and has lodged a formal complaint with the CIPC.

“Ford maintains the strictest corporate governance standards and protocols. The company has formally requested an urgent explanation from the CIPC regarding how this unauthorised appointment was permitted to occur without the involvement, consent or participation of Ford.”

Ford reserves all of its rights in this matter, it added.

Business Day