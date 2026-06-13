How to thrive as a financial adviser

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Financial advisers used to be seen simply as product salespeople, but there is far more to this career.
“That stereotype has been completely shattered in recent years, with modern financial planning regarded as an advice-led, relationship-driven profession,” says Aubrey Faba, provincial head at Momentum Financial Planning.
“Far from merely selling policies, advisers act as trusted partners and strategic architects who help individuals, families and businesses build financial resilience, protect their futures and strengthen legacies.”
He advises:
- The job combines technical financial expertise and human empathy and is ideal for people who love to solve problems while also caring about the people behind the problems;
- The profession is a good fit for entrepreneurial individuals as it provides plenty of flexibility;
- Consumers now have to manage much more of their health and retirement needs, so are looking for expert guidance;
- To be successful, commit to lifelong learning, professionalism and genuine relationships with clients; and
- Financial advisers are a steady anchor in the lives of their clients as they navigate different life stages.
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