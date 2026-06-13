How to thrive as a financial adviser

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Financial advisers are a steady anchor in the lives of their clients as they navigate different life stages, says Aubrey Faba, provincial head at Momentum Financial Planning. Stock photo.

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Financial advisers used to be seen simply as product salespeople, but there is far more to this career.

“That stereotype has been completely shattered in recent years, with modern financial planning regarded as an advice-led, relationship-driven profession,” says Aubrey Faba, provincial head at Momentum Financial Planning.

“Far from merely selling policies, advisers act as trusted partners and strategic architects who help individuals, families and businesses build financial resilience, protect their futures and strengthen legacies.”

He advises: