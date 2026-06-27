Tau’s plan to rein in unregulated Chinese imports on hold

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The blueprint set in motion by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau to rein in potentially hazardous, unregulated imports from South Africa’s largest trading partner, China, has been put on hold after intervention by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Tau issued a directive in March 2026 for quality check bodies to start a process to implement a pre-export verification of conformity programme (PVOC) on unregulated Chinese imports.

The directive, meant to ensure imports of unregulated products from China meet safety standards and to protect local industries and consumers, was due to take effect in September. However, the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) said the process was put on hold after unspecified comments from the WTO in relation to the global trade watchdog’s technical barriers to trade (TBT) process.

The WTO’s TBT rules were put in place to ensure that requirements such as safety labels and environmental laws are not disguised, discriminatory or unnecessarily strict obstacles to international trade.

The SABS said the move includes putting a hold on exporter registration and onboarding activities and was informed by consultations with China’s embassy in South Africa.

The SABS, which reports to Tau, said the inspection, verification, certification and related implementation-readiness activities associated with the proposed programme would also remain on hold until further notice.

SABS acting CEO Blake Mosley-Lefatola said the review process will consider WTO member comments, stakeholder submissions, diplomatic engagements and implementation considerations.

“The additional consultation period will help ensure that the proposed framework is practical, transparent and responsive to stakeholder concerns. We encourage stakeholders to continue sharing their comments, recommendations and input as part of this process,” he said.

The SABS said it was not at liberty to reveal the issues WTO raised.

The additional consultation period will help ensure that the proposed framework is practical, transparent and responsive to stakeholder concerns. — Blake Mosley-Lefatola

Tau’s spokesperson Kaamil Alli said the matter of the PVOC was discussed in the recent official trip to China by deputy president Paul Mashatile and DTIC deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi.

“We have agreed to continue with our discussions on the matter that will ultimately lead to a solution for both states. This is happening in the context of the incoming visit of the Vice-minister of state regulations from the People’s Republic of China next week,” Alli said.

PVOC programmes are generally instituted to protect consumers from dangerous, substandard or counterfeit products and to shield the domestic industry from unfair competition from noncompliant goods.

The benefit of the PVOC is that goods are tested and certified in the country of origin, which prevents the costly risk of goods being retested, rejected, destroyed or re-exported at the port of destination.

The certificate of conformance that is required during pre-export verification demonstrates that the products meet quality standards, providing a competitive advantage and building trust with buyers and local authorities.

The initial directive by Tau was seen as a bold move to level the playing field with China and prevent South Africa from being a dumping site for inferior products from the world’s second-largest economy.

Trade with China is indispensable to South Africa’s economic prospects, with Pretoria and Beijing also having close political ties.

Some of the products targeted for tighter quality controls in Tau’s directive include skin-lightening creams, sanitary towels, napkins, hair relaxers, hair conditioners, nonstick pans, plastic utensils, aluminium cookware and cooking pots.

The PVOC includes office chairs and desks, wardrobes, cupboards, children’s cots, bicycles, basic home fitness equipment, sports protective gear, plastic toys, fuel generators, photovoltaic panels, gas stoves, plumbing components, firefighting equipment, and building and construction materials.

The PVOC is meant to prevent the entry of hazardous, counterfeit or substandard products, protecting the local market from becoming a dumping ground.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) has been cracking down via countrywide raids on “dangerous, substandard products” being sold in local markets.

According to NRCS data, about R382bn worth of noncompliant products are traded annually within its regulatory space, and noncompliant products make up 10%-15% of the country’s fast-moving consumer goods market.

Business Times