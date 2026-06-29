Takealot swings to first full-year profit as revenue tops R16bn

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Takealot says strong order growth and expanding logistics operations helped lift the group to its first full-year adjusted operating profit. File photo.

The Takealot Group reported its first full-year adjusted operating profit on Monday, as strong order growth and gains in its logistics arm helped the country’s biggest e-commerce firm deliver R16.41bn in annual revenue.

Technology investor Naspers said Takealot delivered adjusted earnings before interest and tax (aEBIT) of R180.4m for the year to March 31, marking its first year of aEBIT profitability from a loss of R213.2m a year earlier.

Group revenue rose 19%, “defending its market leadership”, it said.

Takealot.com, the group’s general merchandise e-commerce platform and Amazon’s direct competitor, saw its gross merchandise value increase by 15%, with revenue climbing 19% to R14.86bn and order volumes up by 18%.

Takealot.com delivered aEBIT profit of R114.8m.

The group’s on-demand platform, Mr D, which serves restaurants, groceries and other shops grew, revenue by 11% to R2.26bn, delivering a stable aEBIT of R65.6m.

Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, the group’s newest infrastructure business to monetise logistics for external customers, recorded 93.5% year-on-year revenue growth.

Reuters