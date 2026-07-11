MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Keeping the world smiling with digital dentistry

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Angelo Maura is the general manager for Africa and the Middle East at Align Technology.

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What does Align Technology do?

Align Technology is a global medical device company. We pioneered the market segment for clear aligners, and today the company is the leader in the evolution of digital dentistry.

Our goal is to give patients of all ages access to the smiles they want and deserve.

To date, we have helped treat more than 22.8-million patients with the Invisalign System across more than 100 markets worldwide.

Tell me more about digital dentistry.

Dentistry has changed a lot over the past 29 years.

Any time an examination, diagnosis, treatment or procedure is conducted using computerised tools, it falls under the banner of digital dentistry. This is distinct from conventional dentistry, which relies on manual and electrical devices.

Intra-oral cameras, digital radiography imaging tools and 3D scanners have become familiar features in modern-day digital dentistry practices, replacing film-based X-rays and moulds made from unpleasant impression material. Processes that once took weeks across restorative dentistry can now be completed within hours through the use of CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing.

What is your role at Align Technology?

I serve as general manager for Africa and the Middle East, leading Align Technology’s commercial strategy, operations and market development across the region. A major part of my work involves deepening engagement with clinicians and industry stakeholders.

What makes you a good leader?

I believe good leadership starts with clarity of purpose and consistency. In a region as diverse as Africa and the Middle East, it is important to set a clear direction, empower strong local teams and create an environment where people feel trusted to contribute and grow. I also think listening is essential. Some of the best decisions come from being close to customers, understanding market realities and making sure teams feel heard.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I was always drawn to problem-solving, people and technology. I was curious about how ideas become reality and how they can create meaningful impact. This curiosity made me want to become either a doctor or an engineer, and eventually I ended up becoming a bit of both, as I graduated in medical engineering.

What do you look for when you recruit for your team?

I look for people who combine capability with mindset. Technical expertise matters, of course, but so do curiosity, integrity, resilience and the ability to work across functions and cultures. In our business, we operate in fast-evolving markets, so I value people who are adaptable, customer-focused and comfortable balancing strategy with execution.