Coega SEZ named top investment hub in South Africa

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Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau hands over an award to the Eastern Cape economic development MEC Nonkqubela Pieters and Coega Development Corporation board chairperson advocate Luvuyo Bono on Thursday July 16, where the Coega Special Economic Zone was named the SEZ of the Year at the 2nd SEZ Conference in Durban. Picture:

The Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nelson Mandela Bay walked away with the top honours on Thursday and was named SEZ of the Year in Durban.

The awards ceremony was held at the Second International SEZs Conference held in KwaZulu-Natal, where the country’s 13 SEZs converged over two days to attract billions back into the facilities across the country.

Coega Development Corporation (CDC) said the award reaffirmed its status as South Africa’s premier investment destination and a leading catalyst for economic growth, industrialisation and job creation.

CDC CEO Themba Koza said the award belongs to the many stakeholders who have contributed to Coega’s success.

This achievement is a testament to the confidence investors continue to place in Coega and the impact of our work in driving industrialisation, creating jobs and developing skills — Themba Koza, Coega Development Corporation CEO

“We are honoured to receive the SEZ of the Year Award, a recognition that reflects the collective efforts of our employees, investors, business partners, government stakeholders and the communities we serve,” Koza said.

“This achievement is a testament to the confidence investors continue to place in Coega and the impact of our work in driving industrialisation, creating jobs and developing skills.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to building on our successes, attracting further investment, creating sustainable employment opportunities and positioning the Coega SEZ as a globally competitive hub for trade, manufacturing and economic development.”

Koza also commended the work done by the CDC’s employees whose efforts continued to advance economic development for the region.

As the biggest SEZ on the continent, Coega has a total of 57, with 36 of those representing non-manufacturing enterprises compared to manufacturing.

The total value of enterprises is R12.57bn.

The Coega Special Economic Zone was awarded SEZ of the Year at the 2nd International SEZ Conference held at the Durban ICC on Thursday. Picture: (Supplied)

According to the CDC, the total number of enterprises increased by 18 between 2018 and 2025, from 39 to 57.

The Coega SEZ had a total income of R24.95m by the end of 2025.

Eastern Cape economic development MEC Nonkqubela Pieters described the award as a significant achievement for the province that has two SEZs, including Coega and the East London Industrial Development Zone.

“This award reflects the exceptional work undertaken by the Coega Development Corporation in attracting investment, supporting business growth and creating sustainable employment opportunities for our people,” Pieters said.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Coega has demonstrated remarkable resilience, securing new investments, encouraging investor reinvestments and strengthening confidence in the Eastern Cape as a premier investment destination.”

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