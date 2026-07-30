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IN PICS | Delegates and businesses flock to Durban for Sadc Industrialisation Week

Annual event enters fourth day at Durban Exhibition Centre

Sandile Ndlovu

Sandile Ndlovu

Senior Photographer

Delegates from across the Southern African Development Community are attending the ninth annual Industrialisation Week at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

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The ninth Sadc Industrialisation Week entered its fourth day at the Durban International Convention Centre on Thursday, with delegates from across the region continuing discussions on:

  • industrialisation;
  • trade;
  • investment;
  • infrastructure development; and
  • value-chain integration.
Dianne Neethling of Imsyser showcases the company's products. Picture:
The ninth Sadc Industrialisation Week is taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Held under the theme, “Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World”, the week-long event has brought together heads of state, ministers, policymakers, business leaders, investors and development partners to explore ways of accelerating industrial growth and strengthening regional economic integration.

A delegate at the Durban International Convention Centre has a look at some of the products on display. Picture:
Thobile Zwane of Black Ethiopia Trading Enterprise showcases the company's products in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Running alongside the conference, businesses from across the region are exhibiting their products and services at the Durban Exhibition Centre, providing companies with an opportunity to:

  • showcase their innovations;
  • connect with potential buyers and investors; and
  • promote their brands to delegates and members of the public.
Calvin Motswaborwa looks at construction materials during the Sadc Industrialisation Week in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)
Delegates from across the Sadc region take part in a panel discussion at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

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