IN PICS | Delegates and businesses flock to Durban for Sadc Industrialisation Week

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The ninth Sadc Industrialisation Week entered its fourth day at the Durban International Convention Centre on Thursday, with delegates from across the region continuing discussions on:
- industrialisation;
- trade;
- investment;
- infrastructure development; and
- value-chain integration.
Held under the theme, “Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World”, the week-long event has brought together heads of state, ministers, policymakers, business leaders, investors and development partners to explore ways of accelerating industrial growth and strengthening regional economic integration.
Running alongside the conference, businesses from across the region are exhibiting their products and services at the Durban Exhibition Centre, providing companies with an opportunity to:
- showcase their innovations;
- connect with potential buyers and investors; and
- promote their brands to delegates and members of the public.
TimesLIVE
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