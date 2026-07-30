IN PICS | Delegates and businesses flock to Durban for Sadc Industrialisation Week

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Delegates from across the Southern African Development Community are attending the ninth annual Industrialisation Week at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture:

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The ninth Sadc Industrialisation Week entered its fourth day at the Durban International Convention Centre on Thursday, with delegates from across the region continuing discussions on:

industrialisation;

trade;

investment;

infrastructure development; and

value-chain integration.

Dianne Neethling of Imsyser showcases the company's products. Picture:

The ninth Sadc Industrialisation Week is taking place at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Held under the theme, “Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World”, the week-long event has brought together heads of state, ministers, policymakers, business leaders, investors and development partners to explore ways of accelerating industrial growth and strengthening regional economic integration.

A delegate at the Durban International Convention Centre has a look at some of the products on display. Picture:

Thobile Zwane of Black Ethiopia Trading Enterprise showcases the company's products in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Running alongside the conference, businesses from across the region are exhibiting their products and services at the Durban Exhibition Centre, providing companies with an opportunity to:

showcase their innovations;

connect with potential buyers and investors; and

promote their brands to delegates and members of the public.

Calvin Motswaborwa looks at construction materials during the Sadc Industrialisation Week in Durban. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Delegates from across the Sadc region take part in a panel discussion at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

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