SA will work through US G20 snub, says Kganyago

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South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor Lesetja Kganyago has acknowledged that the US has not been engaging South Africa in its activities as the current president of the G20.

However, he said South Africa is determined to continue participating in G20 activities when the UK takes up the presidency in 2027.

He was speaking to shareholders of the SARB during the 106th ordinary general meeting of the central bank in Pretoria on Friday.

He told shareholders that while South Africa had a successful presidency of the G20 in 2025 — the first African country to do so — the South African delegation has received no invitations to participate in US G20 meetings, presenting a hurdle in tracking the progress of commitments at last year’s G20 events, including the finance track.

“Last time we met, we held the G20 presidency. I am happy to say that we fulfilled our responsibilities, and we are remembered for our effective and efficient stewardship,” he said.

“Unfortunately we have not been invited to the G20 this year, which is not consistent with G20 practice. We look forward to participating in the G20 under the presidency of the UK. Meanwhile, we continue our international engagements across many other forums.”

Our system remains among the most robust and well-regulated in the world, a product of years of rigorous supervision, including personal career reforms, stronger systemic risk frameworks and our exit from the FATF greylist — Kenny Fihla, Absa Bank CEO

At the heart of the US decision to snub South Africa in the G20 programme is a hostility towards South Africa held by US President Donald Trump, who has imposed unilateral tariffs on the country and peddled falsehoods of a “white genocide” in South Africa, using legitimate concerns regarding farm murders.

Kganyago said several interventions and legislative developments bore fruit for South Africa, including the country’s work with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

After South Africa adopted legislative changes and strengthened arrest, prosecutorial and conviction capabilities for those guilty of money laundering, proliferation and terror financing, South Africa was removed from the FATF greylist but will continue to have engagements with the body.

“Since our greylisting in 2023, there have been major investments by the South African authorities, including the SARB, to get our house in order. We were happy to come off the greylist late last year and stand ready as we face the next FATF mutual evaluation.”

Also present at the ordinary general meeting, Absa Bank CEO Kenny Fihla said coupled with initiatives such as the financial loss-absorbing capacity framework, reforms position South Africa as a safer and more attractive destination for investment.

“Our system remains among the most robust and well-regulated in the world, a product of years of rigorous supervision, including personal career reforms, stronger systemic risk frameworks and our exit from the FATF greylist,” he said.

Kganyago said the SARB remains in a strong position after officially adopting a new 3% inflation target last year, adding that South Africa’s financial system continues to demonstrate resilience in an uncertain and difficult world.

TimesLIVE