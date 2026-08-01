Valterra marks first year with bumper profits, dividends

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Valterra Platinum, the world’s biggest platinum producer by volume, marked its first year as a standalone mining company by generating bumper profits and shareholder returns along with higher productivity after an upward swing in platinum group metal (PGM) prices.

Valterra was an Anglo American Plc subsidiary until Anglo restructured its business to avoid a $38bn (R629bn) takeover bid by mining giant BHP and is listed on the JSE with a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The share has rallied from R704.72 a share to R1,239.76 a share since its debut on the JSE a year ago.

Delivering the financial results this week for the six months ended June, CEO Craig Miller said that, one year in, Valterra was simpler and focused on investing capital into the business while improving its performance and improving its costs.

“We’re trying to create a much more simplified and value-focused business with sustainability integrated into everything that we do. It’s been a journey, and I could not be more proud of everyone at Valterra Platinum and the contribution they have made in delivering these current results,” he said.

The 85% surge in the PGM dollar basket price was a tailwind for Valterra and contributed to strong numbers for the reporting period. Financial highlights included a fourfold surge in profits and total dividends distributed to shareholders of R15bn, or R57 a share, reflecting a 70% payout of headline earnings.

In terms of output, the group’s Amandelbult mine stood out after bouncing back from a flood in 2025 and posting a 76% increase in production, contributing to a 9% rise in total own-mined PGM output.

Commenting on the results, Zakhele Zondi, a research analyst at Private Clients by Old Mutual, said Valterra had delivered a strong set of interim results that underscored its successful transition to a standalone business.

Zondi said the medium- to long-term platinum outlook was “constructive”, citing forecasts by the World Platinum Investment Council that structural supply deficits will persist, with the platinum market forecast to remain in deficit through 2030.

He said Valterra was well-placed to capture value through the cycle, and the wealth management firm continued to see value in the investment case. “Demand continues to be supported by slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption, which is extending demand for internal combustion engine vehicles, while platinum group metals are also benefiting from increasing use in hydrogen and other clean energy applications,” he said.

Valterra, which spent R6.3bn in total capital in the first half of 2026, said its plans for further underground development were gathering steam.

The Sandsloot underground feasibility study at Mogalakwena was underway with plans for completion and an investment decision in the first half of 2027, the company said.

Mish-al Emeran, portfolio manager at Abax Investments, said Valterra’s results were a strong positive signal for the broader PGM sector. “All the major producers benefited from substantially higher platinum, palladium, rhodium and minor-metal prices. We should therefore expect material year-on-year earnings and cash flow improvements from Impala, Northam and Sibanye-Stillwater’s South African PGM operations.”

He said Valterra’s performance should not be extrapolated directly, as its earnings were enhanced by a roughly 200,000-ounce inventory release, favourable purchased-concentrate timing, and the recovery at Amandelbult.

He said Valterra’s integrated processing business and exposure to minor metals also resulted in a particularly strong set of numbers. “So the sector read-through is clearly positive: strong earnings are expected. But Valterra’s result was amplified by company-specific factors, meaning the peers may not match either the scale or the cash quality of its performance,” he said.

Emeran said going forward, the main opportunity for Valterra as a standalone was strategic and capital allocation freedom, as it no longer had to compete for funding within Anglo American and could now direct capital toward the highest return opportunities in its own portfolio.

“That means selectively advancing projects such as Sandsloot underground and potential growth at Mototolo while extracting more value from its integrated processing infrastructure. It can also invest more directly in developing new sources of PGM demand across automotive, industrial, jewellery and investment markets,” he said.

Emeran said independence did not have to mean aggressive expansion. “Valterra’s advantage is that it has a strong balance sheet, a deep resource base and several growth options. It can invest when returns are compelling and return excess cash when they are not,” he said.

Valterra said the Mortimer smelter repurposing was “advancing steadily”, with completion targeted for 2027. “Once commissioned, the Mortimer smelter will provide increased processing flexibility and will facilitate the realisation of valuable PGMs and base metals contained in the converter slag stockpiles,” he said.

Business Times