Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk named SA Reit Association chair

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CEO of Attacq and the new chair of the SA Reit Association, Jackie van Niekerk. Picture:

Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk has been appointed chair of the South African Reit Association, taking the reins of the industry body as the country’s listed property sector enters a new growth phase fuelled by improving investor confidence and stronger capital raising.

The appointment brings to an end Growthpoint CEO Estienne de Klerk’s tenure as chair, during which time he led the industry body through the Covid-19 downturn and the subsequent recovery in balance sheets and investor confidence.

Van Niekerk assumed the role following the association’s AGM held in Johannesburg on July 20. The leadership change comes as South African real estate investment trusts (Reits) emerge from several years of balance sheet restructuring into what the industry describes as a new growth phase.

The sector generated a total return of 38.6% in 2025 after returning 35.8% in 2024. Its market capitalisation has risen above R350bn, while member companies collectively raised more than R11.4bn through oversubscribed equity bookbuilds during 2025.

Under De Klerk’s leadership, the association updated its best practice recommendations for listed property companies and expanded engagement with regulators, the government and investors.

During his tenure, the association joined the Global Reit Alliance, launched in Stockholm in September 2025. The alliance comprises Reit associations from 24 countries and regions whose members account for about 98% of the world’s roughly $2-trillion listed Reit market.

Our central purpose is to position South African Reits as a compelling asset class for both global and local capital — Jackie van Niekerk

“It has been a privilege to chair the association through a period that tested the sector severely and then rewarded its discipline. I hand over an organisation that is stronger, better connected internationally and better positioned to serve its members,” De Klerk said.

Van Niekerk said: “It is a privilege to take the chair as the sector reaches a clear turning point. I want to thank Estienne for his leadership and for the strong foundation he leaves as the industry enters a defining period after restoring financial stability.”

She said the association’s focus would be on strengthening the investment case for South African Reits among domestic and international investors through clearer priorities and greater accountability.

“Our central purpose is to position South African Reits as a compelling asset class for both global and local capital,” Van Niekerk added.

Alongside the leadership transition, the association has introduced a new operating model intended to streamline its work. Seven standing committees have been consolidated into three portfolios covering:

accounting, regulation and taxation;

markets, research and investor engagement; and

transformation.

The legal and competition commission function will serve as a cross-cutting advisory capability across the portfolios.

De Klerk will remain involved as strategic adviser to the executive committee, a move the association said would preserve institutional knowledge while ensuring continuity during the transition.

Van Niekerk previously chaired the association’s marketing and conference committee and is also a former president of the South African Property Owners Association. She has led Attacq through a period of expansion centred on the Waterfall City mixed-use precinct, one of the country’s largest property developments.

Business Day