How to choose a mentor

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Senior leaders may be role models, but that does not make them good mentors. Picture:

Finding a mentor can be a long and difficult process, with plenty of pitfalls.

“A mentor should not be chosen just because they look like you or share your background. Those connections can be powerful, but mentorship should also stretch us, sharpen our judgment, widen our perspective and prepare us to act with greater confidence,” says Zanele Sithole, chief legal counsel for sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International. She advises:

Mentorship is more than a relationship in which two people exchange stories about their struggles or bemoan workplace unfairness;

Find someone who will take the time to help you prepare for opportunities, improve your skills and overcome the things you may be avoiding because they make you uncomfortable;

Don’t search for one perfect mentor; the real value lies in building a network of people who can challenge, guide and support you as your career evolves; and

Senior leaders may be role models, but that does not make them good mentors; good mentors ask difficult questions, give helpful feedback and help their mentees think more deliberately about their choices.

Business Times