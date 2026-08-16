YVONNE IKE | Africa’s next deal cycle will be shaped by financing

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Energy, financial services, telecommunications and fintech remain among the sectors attracting the greatest investor interest, says the writer.

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Africa does not lack investment opportunities. Across the continent, businesses need capital to expand digital infrastructure, strengthen energy and transport networks, develop critical mineral resources and build the industries that will drive the next phase of economic growth.

The question is not whether those opportunities exist. It is how we finance them. Financing is no longer simply a means of funding an investment. Increasingly, it determines whether that investment can happen at all; it influences valuation, execution certainty and whether strategic ambition becomes reality.

Whether a company is pursuing an acquisition, expanding into a neighbouring market, investing in infrastructure or raising capital to accelerate growth, the sources and nature of financing have become part of the strategic conversation from the outset.

The evidence is already visible across sub-Saharan Africa. According to LSEG Deals Intelligence, the value of announced M&A transactions involving the region reached $50bn (R800bn) during the first half of 2026, more than four times the level a year earlier. Equity capital markets recorded their strongest first half since 2018, with $1.9bn of issuance, while debt capital markets reached a record $29.6bn.

Investment banking fees totalled $289m, one of the strongest first-half performances in more than two decades. Together, those figures point to a market where companies continue to access capital despite a more uncertain global backdrop, provided opportunities are well prepared and financing strategies are aligned from the outset.

That shift tells us something important. The question is no longer whether capital is available. It is how we mobilise it, bringing together the right sources of financing, and the right investors, at the right time.

For Africa excluding South Africa, West Africa accounted for 34% of reported deal activity, making it the busiest rest-of-Africa region by transaction volume

DealMakers Africa’s first-quarter analysis reinforces that picture. For Africa excluding South Africa, West Africa accounted for 34% of reported deal activity, making it the busiest rest-of-Africa region by transaction volume. Nigeria led with 22 announced transactions, while Kenya recorded 13, underlining the growing importance of markets with scale, liquidity and established corporate ecosystems. Energy, financial services, telecommunications and fintech remained among the sectors attracting the greatest investor interest.

Each market has its own investment story:

Nigeria’s reform programme is helping restore investor confidence while reinforcing its position as the region’s second-largest corporate and capital market;

Kenya continues to distinguish itself as East Africa’s gateway for regional expansion, supported by one of the continent’s deepest financial services ecosystems;

Ghana is rebuilding momentum as macroeconomic stability returns; while

Côte d’Ivoire continues to establish itself as one of West Africa’s most dynamic markets for infrastructure, industrial investment and regional expansion.

Understanding those differences and matching them with the appropriate financing strategy is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage.

Perhaps the most significant shift is that economic development is no longer driven by the public sector alone. Across Africa, governments, businesses, development finance institutions and private investors are increasingly working in partnership. As fiscal resources come under greater pressure around the world, private capital plays an ever more important role in financing the continent’s next phase of growth.

That also makes domestic capital mobilisation more important than ever. Studies have shown that Africa has more than $4-trillion of long-term domestic capital primarily held by pension funds, insurers and institutional investors.

Mobilising more of that capital alongside international investment will deepen local capital markets, broaden participation and create more resilient financing ecosystems. It is not a question of domestic or international capital, it is about bringing both together more effectively.

Whether supporting digital infrastructure, expanding energy capacity, developing critical minerals, strengthening financial institutions or enabling industrial growth, Africa’s investment needs require multiple sources of capital working together.

Financing is no longer simply supporting Africa’s development. Increasingly, it is helping determine its pace, its scale and its long-term global relevance and competitiveness

International banks, domestic lenders, institutional investors, development finance institutions, sovereign investors and private capital each bring different capabilities, investment horizons and risk appetites. The strongest financing solutions combine those strengths rather than relying on single sources of funding.

Financing should be viewed as part of a company’s development journey rather than a single event. Companies that establish themselves in debt markets often strengthen governance, improve disclosure standards and build long-term investor relationships before accessing broader pools of capital. Stronger companies ultimately contribute to deeper, more resilient capital markets.

Digital transformation is accelerating the pace of this evolution.

Across Africa, investment continues to accelerate in connectivity, fibre networks, data centres, digital payments infrastructure and the energy systems that support them. These are long-term investments that require patient capital, thoughtful structuring and financing solutions designed to support growth over many years rather than simply funding the next stage of expansion.

That is why financing has become a strategic differentiator rather than simply a financial exercise.

The companies that define Africa’s next decade will not necessarily be those pursuing the largest acquisitions or raising the greatest amount of capital. They will be those that integrate financing into strategic decision-making from the outset, giving themselves:

greater certainty to execute;

greater flexibility to adapt; and

greater confidence to invest through changing market conditions.

Africa’s opportunity will increasingly be defined by our ability to mobilise capital and direct it towards the businesses, infrastructure and industries that will shape the next chapter of growth. Financing is no longer simply supporting Africa’s development. Increasingly, it is helping determine its pace, its scale and its long-term global relevance and competitiveness.

• Ike is head of sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, at Bank of America.