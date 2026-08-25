Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers

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Lego’s revenue was 41.9bn Danish crowns, up from 34.6bn in the first half of 2025. Net profit increased 32% to 8.6bn Danish crowns. File picture:

Lego sales jumped 21% in the first half as the soccer World Cup and Formula One sets attracted new customers, the Danish toy brand said on Tuesday.

Lego has won market share as its growth outpaces rival toy makers such as Mattel and Hasbro, helped by a strategy of tie-ups with film and entertainment franchises and producing more sets for adults as well as children.

Lego’s revenue was 41.9bn Danish crowns (R104.64bn), up from 34.6bn (R86.41bn) in the first half of 2025. Net profit increased 32% to 8.6bn Danish crowns (R21.48bn).

“The product portfolio is really strong, and it hits new passion points in this first half,” Lego CEO Niels Christiansen said in an interview. “We also see more children in the brand, which is really exciting for us — that we managed to grow the number of children and consumers active, and also the total amount that they’re buying.”

Lego launched more than 330 new sets in the first half, including a $199.99 (R3,203) replica of the official Fifa World Cup trophy, Pokemon sets using its new interactive bricks, and K-Pop Demon Hunters sets that Christiansen said were particularly popular with girls.

Oil prices drive costs of plastics up

The surge in oil prices caused by the Iran war has driven up the cost of plastics that Lego uses to make its bricks, and Christiansen said the company might see an impact in the second half, but so far it has not been significant.

“We are affected by higher oil prices, but because we purchase so much non-fossil-fuel-based material that is less correlated to the oil price, we’ve been able to manage relatively well,” he said.

Lego is in the process of shifting towards renewable and recyclable materials to make its bricks.

As it aims to produce closer to its main markets, Lego is building a factory and distribution centre in the US state of Virginia, aiming to open by the middle of 2027.

Reuters