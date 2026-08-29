Eskom seeks spies to infiltrate coal and diesel gangs

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Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS

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Eskom, which spends more than R70bn a year on coal and diesel, is looking to hire specialist investigators to infiltrate the cartels behind coal- and fuel-related crimes.

The unprecedented move comes as the power utility struggles to break the backs of the criminal syndicates stealing and tampering with the coal and diesel that powers its power stations. Eskom’s present security arrangement cannot deal adequately with the multibillion-rand theft.

The specialists will focus on the investigation of coal theft, coal diversion, coal quality manipulation, fuel theft, fraud, corruption and related organised criminal activities.

Eskom continues to suffer significant financial losses and operational risks arising from crimes related to coal and fuel that compromise the performance of power stations.

“The increasing sophistication of organised criminal syndicates necessitates the deployment of specialist investigative skills, intelligence-driven methodologies and multidisciplinary investigative approaches capable of identifying, disrupting and dismantling criminal networks operating in Eskom’s coal and fuel supply chains,” the entity said.

Traditional approaches cannot effectively address complex and organised criminal activities, it said

“Accordingly, Eskom requires specialist investigation capabilities, including intelligence gathering and analysis, surveillance operations, undercover investigations, data analytics, asset tracing, evidence analysis, witness interviewing and litigation support services.”

The specialist investigators will:

Identify, profile and investigate organised criminal syndicates operating in Eskom’s coal and fuel supply chains;

Conduct covert and overt investigations to identify criminal networks, beneficiaries and facilitators associated with such crimes;

Trace financial transactions, assets and proceeds derived from criminal activities;

Compile reports with findings, evidence and risk assessments;

Investigate coal stockpile integrity and identify instances of contamination, adulteration, substitution and unauthorised blending; and

Conduct investigations into coal sample tampering, transportation irregularities and laboratory result manipulation.

Eskom said because of the volumes, complexity, and geographic spread of such incidents, internal resources are insufficient.

“The appointment of a specialised investigation service provider will enable Eskom to rapidly deploy additional investigative resources and specialised expertise in support of high-priority investigations, proactive disruption operations and strategic interventions aimed at protecting Eskom’s assets, revenue and operational integrity.”

Eskom’s move comes shortly after it concluded an investigation into diesel procurement which found “instances of non-adherence to Eskom processes concerning payments made to certain suppliers”.

The investigation centred on a controversial R21bn diesel procurement and storage contract. The investigation found that while no diesel went missing, roughly R3bn in payments were made outside of contractual terms. These payments were made to three suppliers between January and April 2025, when Eskom was faced with a return of load-shedding.

Investigative outfit amaBhungane reported that Eskom in 2025 paid R721m upfront to a supplier for 40-million litres of diesel that was not delivered.

Eskom this week insisted there was no evidence to support this.

“The period between January and March 2025 placed significant demands on the power system and required rapid operational responses and difficult decisions by employees and executives to maintain security of supply and protect grid stability.

“However, operational pressures do not diminish our obligation to comply fully with internal controls and governance requirements,” said Eskom CEO Dan Marokane in a statement.

“Independent verification processes have confirmed that all diesel paid for was delivered and/or accounted for within Eskom’s supply chain or contractual terms. While the investigation identified procedural and governance shortcomings, Eskom began implementing corrective measures as these issues were identified, including strengthening probity and oversight controls that were suspended in October 2022,” he said.

“We will continue to act on the investigation’s findings, including implementing consequence management where non-compliance with governance processes has been identified, as well as enforce consistent execution, accountability and monitoring of controls to ensure our governance and procurement processes remain robust, transparent and beyond reproach.”

Eskom further disclosed it had identified R38bn in irregular payments on its previous diesel contracts, but that this did not result in financial losses.

The Supreme Court of Appeal earlier in 2026 ordered Eskom to hand over to AfriForum its coal and diesel contracts after rejecting Eskom’s claims that the multibillion-rand contracts are “commercially sensitive” or confidential.

The court ruled that transparency of the contracts is essential because taxpayers fund the agreements.

Business Times