How to deal with a toxic workplace

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Sometimes knowing you can leave helps you feel less trapped. Picture:

Toxic workplaces are exactly that — poison — and, unfortunately, the only real solution is to leave the organisation.

“It is crucial for employees struggling at work to accurately assess their circumstances to determine whether they are facing ordinary challenges that can be managed or addressed, or a genuinely toxic environment requiring more serious action,” says Debbie Goodman, CEO at Jack Hammer Global. She advises:

A toxic workplace can involve some or all of the following: persistent bullying, manipulation, humiliation and intimidation; it is often at the hands of a narcissist, and it will damage your confidence, wellbeing and ability to function;

Common behaviour includes gaslighting, blame-shifting, retaliation from the aggressor and a growing sense of dread, anxiety or panic in you;

The harm is targeted, recurring and difficult to resolve through the usual channels;

The only real cure is to walk away, as the situation is unlikely to improve; staying can damage your confidence, mental health and ability to do your job; and

It may take time to leave due to family and other commitments, but sometimes recognising that you will eventually leave can help to restore your agency as you feel less trapped.

Business Times