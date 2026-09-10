Central Energy Fund sets out plan to restore refining at former Sapref site

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The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has laid out a three-phase plan to revive refining at the former South African Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) site in Durban, starting with the use of existing storage and transfer infrastructure to import finished petroleum products.

The state-owned entity said the first phase is intended to generate revenue from the site while it works towards restoring refining capacity, with the second phase targeting a refinery capable of processing about 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

The third phase could increase capacity to between 400,000 and 650,000 barrels a day, depending on investment, approvals and project milestones.

The plan was outlined by CEF CEO Dr Tshepo Mokoka during a community engagement in Durban South on Wednesday.

In the interim, the CEF plans to use the site’s existing infrastructure for activities including the storage and movement of imported fuel, while also considering:

storage leasing;

liquefied petroleum gas infrastructure;

blending;

laboratory services; and

trading.

The company said the approach would allow it to generate income from the site before new refining capacity is brought into operation.

South Africa has lost significant refining capacity in recent years, with several refineries stopping operations or changing their business models. This has left the country more reliant on imports of petrol, diesel and other refined products

The proposed redevelopment comes as South Africa has become increasingly reliant on imported refined petroleum products after the loss of domestic refining capacity.

The CEF said domestic refineries supplied about 78% of the country’s petroleum product demand in 2019, compared with about 39% currently. Imports account for about 61%, up from about 22% in 2019.

Sapref, which had refining capacity of about 180,000 barrels a day, stopped refining in 2022 after its owners, Shell and BP, decided to pause operations while considering the future of the refinery. The plant was subsequently damaged by the KwaZulu-Natal floods in April that year.

The CEF acquired the Sapref precinct’s assets from Shell and BP in 2024 for R1, including the refinery site, storage tanks, process units, pipelines and crude import infrastructure.

The acquisition did not include the Sapref operating company or the Island View terminal, a major hub for importing and storing petroleum products in Durban. The proposed 400,000-barrel-a-day refinery remains a development project, with CEF needing to secure investment and obtain the necessary approvals before construction can proceed.

The longer-term proposal comes as South Africa has lost significant refining capacity in recent years, with several refineries stopping operations or changing their business models. This has left the country more reliant on imports of petrol, diesel and other refined products.

The government has identified increased domestic refining capacity as one of the areas requiring attention in its draft Strategic Petroleum Stocks Policy, approved for public comment in July. The policy also proposes increasing strategic reserves of crude and refined products to reduce the country’s exposure to supply shocks.

Business Day