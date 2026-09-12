Billions lost in illicit health, beauty trade

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Out with the old, in with the new — skincare products to revitalise your skin in 2021.

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Counterfeit cosmetics, unregistered skincare products and grey-market medicines are increasingly making their way into South Africa, raising concerns about consumer safety and exposing weaknesses in the country’s import controls.

A recently released report by the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa and Econometrix estimates that illicit trade in the cosmetics, personal care and pharmaceutical sectors amounts to more than R6.6bn annually, highlighting the scale of a problem increasingly driven by unauthorised imports, counterfeit goods and weaknesses in distribution channels.

Such cosmetics and grey-market medicines account for a sizeable share of the local health and beauty markets, costing the economy hundreds of millions of rand in lost tax revenue while exposing consumers to potentially dangerous products.

The report estimates the illicit cosmetics and personal care market at about R2.3bn a year, representing 4.5% penetration of a domestic market worth about R50.7bn. The pharmaceutical sector is even more heavily affected, with illicit trade estimated at R4.3bn annually, equivalent to 4.6% of the market.

The findings underscore growing concerns among brand owners, healthcare companies and regulators that online marketplaces, cross-border e-commerce and unauthorised import channels are making it easier for counterfeit and grey-market products to reach consumers.

In the beauty and personal care sector, the report points to a rapidly expanding global trade in counterfeit products. According to Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and European Union Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) data cited in the study, “cosmetics and perfumery account for approximately 32% of global seizures of dangerous counterfeit goods”, making them the most frequently seized category of harmful fake products worldwide.

The report notes that counterfeit cosmetics have been linked internationally to the presence of harmful substances, including lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury, as well as contamination that can cause skin burns and eye infections.

While consumers are often attracted by heavily discounted prices and access to premium international brands, industry players warn that products purchased through unauthorised channels may not have undergone the safety testing, quality controls or regulatory assessments required for legitimate distribution.

The economic consequences are also significant.

The report estimates that illicit trade in cosmetics and personal care products displaces about R1.5bn in formal-sector output, resulting in a R593m impact on GDP and the loss of 616 jobs. Annual tax losses linked to illicit activity in the sector are estimated at R215m, with nearly three-quarters of that coming from lost VAT and customs duties.

The pharmaceutical industry faces similar economic damage but potentially greater risks to public health.

The report estimates that illicit pharmaceutical activity displaces R2.8bn in formal-sector production output, reduces GDP by about R1.1bn and is associated with the loss of 1,138 jobs. The fiscus is estimated to lose R403m a year in tax revenue through illicit pharmaceutical trade.

More concerning, however, is the impact on medicine quality and patient safety.

The report describes illicit pharmaceutical trade as being “primarily import- and distribution-driven rather than production-driven”, indicating that unlawful imports are the dominant channel through which illegal medicines enter the market. It adds that counterfeit and substandard medicines represent the greatest health risk associated with the sector.

Evidence gathered by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) points to a growing enforcement challenge. According to the report, Sahpra recorded 507 suspected counterfeit and illicit medicine cases during 2024/25, of which 110 cases were confirmed.

Industry stakeholders say such figures likely represent only a fraction of the total market, given the difficulty of detecting illegal products moving through informal retail networks, online platforms and unauthorised distributors.

Globally, the problem is substantial. The OECD and Euipo estimate that counterfeit pharmaceutical trade is worth about $4.4bn, though the report notes this figure is based only on detected cross-border trade and is, therefore, likely to be a conservative measure of the overall market.

As South Africans increasingly purchase health, wellness and beauty products online, enforcement agencies face growing pressure to monitor a wider range of entry points and sales channels. The report suggests that stronger customs enforcement, intelligence-led investigations, improved collaboration between regulators and industry, and greater use of product-authentication technologies will be needed to curb illicit trade.

It also highlights the importance of consumer awareness, particularly in categories such as skincare, cosmetics and medicines, where counterfeit products can closely resemble legitimate brands.

For manufacturers and distributors, the issue extends beyond lost sales. Companies investing in product development, regulatory compliance and local distribution face competition from illicit operators able to avoid many of the costs associated with legal market participation.

The report states that tackling illicit trade in both the personal care and pharmaceutical sectors could deliver significant economic benefits. If demand currently captured by illicit operators were redirected into the formal economy, South Africa would see higher tax collections, stronger business activity and increased employment in sectors that directly affect consumer health and wellbeing.

The report states that R68bn in government revenue is lost every year across 12 sectors — including alcohol, toys, food, apparel, mining and cigarettes — as illicit activity displaces legitimate economic activity. That is roughly 1% of GDP and illustrates the scale of the opportunity cost to a government struggling to fund essential services and contain its deficit.

Business Times