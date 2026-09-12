Commission seeks tech partners to block spam calls

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is looking for service providers who will augment and complement the national opt-out registry system (OORS), as the country moves to clamp down on spam calls that have become a nuisance to consumers.

The watchdog, in its request for proposal, said the opt-out activities are expected to have high traffic volumes as the majority of the population that owns a mobile device is targeted — data from Truecaller show about 17-billion spam calls were made to consumers by telemarketers in the first six months of 2026 alone.

Under the new laws, direct marketers are expected to register and cleanse their lists against the OORS before contacting consumers for direct marketing purposes.

“The cleansing process is expected to have high volumes due to the number of consumers that are targeted by direct marketers,” the NCC’s request for proposal reads, stressing it is looking to have the opt-out registry functionality live in 2026.

“The OORS is a national solution; as such, there is an opportunity for collaboration with both public and private parties to ensure a successful implementation and operational efficiencies.

“The NCC is inviting interested service providers for a collaboration to ensure open, seamless and cost-effective solutions for consumers and direct marketers to interface with the OORS.”

trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau earlier in 2026 moved the amendment of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) to shield consumers from intrusive spam calls by opportunistic telemarketers, with the NCC set to establish a register of direct marketers to improve enforcement.

Direct marketers who fail to register will be prohibited from contacting consumers for direct marketing purposes and face penalties if they do.

The NCC will administer the opt-out registry, which provides mechanisms for registering by consumers and direct marketers.

Consumers will be able to register a ‘pre-emptive block’ on the opt-out registry to prevent any unwanted electronic communications from direct marketers

Under the amendments, which have come into effect immediately, consumers will be able to register a “pre-emptive block” on the opt-out registry to prevent any unwanted electronic communications from direct marketers.

Consumers will be expected to register and elect their options on whether they prefer to be contacted via email, call or text, or have no communication from a particular direct marketer or industry.

This will enable marketers to cleanse their contact lists before running any campaign. The change means they may contact only consumers who have opted in to be contacted. Failure by marketers to do so would contravene the act.

Tau’s amendments also target anonymous bulk messaging, asking marketers to take steps to ensure recipients can identify the marketer’s name, electronic address, physical address and contact number.

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said direct marketers who fail to comply with the regulations will be referred to the National Consumer Tribunal and can attract an administrative fine of up to R1m or 10% of the direct marketer’s annual turnover.

Direct marketing has been legislatively regulated in South Africa since 2002. Before the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) in 2020, direct marketing was regulated under the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002, the National Credit Act and the CPA.

However, consumers have continued to be flooded with spam calls and messages, and the pressure is on the NCC to ensure that the new amendments to the CPA are effective.

Registry opt-outs override marketing consent: consumers who register a pre-emptive block must not receive electronic direct marketing, even if they had previously consented under Popia, until the block is removed through the NCC registry.

“The introduction of the registry will also have financial implications for direct marketers. Registration on the registry will be mandatory and subject to payment of an annual registration fee. In addition, direct marketers will be required to pay a cleansing fee as part of the monthly database cleansing process,” corporate law firm Bowmans said.

“A particular concern for businesses has been the potential cost of the cleansing requirement, especially for organisations with large direct marketing databases.

“While the NCC has clarified that cleansing fees will apply only to records that require action, the full cost implications of the registry remain uncertain. Businesses that rely heavily on direct marketing should monitor further guidance from the NCC and begin factoring both compliance costs and operational changes into their marketing strategies.”

Business Times