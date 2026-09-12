Sense of euphoria at Cilo Cybin as it expands capacity

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Cilo Cybin is expanding its cannabis manufacturing capacity, with a new production line for edibles due to come on stream next year as the group prepares to supply a broader range of products locally and overseas.

The new production line expected to become operational in the third quarter of financial 2027, licence approvals permitting. It forms part of a broader expansion of Cilo Cybin’s manufacturing platform as the group looks to move beyond cannabis oils and vapes and build a larger portfolio of finished products.

At the same time, the company has dramatically increased its extraction capacity, from 30kg to between 1t and 1.5t of biomass a week on a single shift. This gives Cilo Cybin the ability to process substantially larger volumes as it adds products and targets foreign markets.

CEO Gabriel Theron said the increased capacity, together with improvements in purification and packaging, had transformed the group’s manufacturing capabilities.

Cilo Cybin has commissioned two new filling lines. Its cannabinoid oil bottling line can fill, cap and label between 2,000 and 2,500 30ml bottles an hour, while its vape-filling capacity has increased from about 200 units an hour to roughly 12,000 units an hour.

The company is now turning its attention to fully exploiting the additional capacity and expanding its product offering.

The edibles line will give Cilo Cybin another route into the finished-product market, while the company is also establishing an analytical laboratory focused on cannabinoid potency and terpene testing. The laboratory is expected to reduce reliance on external testing and eventually provide testing services for other businesses in the cannabis sector.

The platform we’ve built positions Cilo Cybin to convert this capacity into growth in the year ahead — CEO Gabriel Theron

International expansion is a key part of the strategy. heron said Cilo Cybin planned to establish an international sales force during financial 2027, selling its own products while also distributing products manufactured by other companies.

This could give the group a role as a route to market for other cannabis businesses seeking to become exporters, rather than relying solely on its own manufacturing output for revenue.

“Beyond our own manufacturing footprint, we are building an international sales force during financial 2027 — not only to sell Cilo Cybin’s own products, but to distribute the broader industry’s products as well,” Theron said.

The group is targeting such markets as Australia, Europe and other regions where regulatory requirements allow medical cannabis products to be sold. It is also pursuing the EU good manufacturing practice (EU-GMP) certification, which would support its ambitions to access European markets.

Theron said the investment in manufacturing infrastructure, regulatory capabilities and people had created a platform for the group to pursue growth. “I’m confident the platform we’ve built positions Cilo Cybin to convert this capacity into growth in the year ahead,” he said.

Business Times