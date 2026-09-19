Ezemvelo seeks private partners as funding crisis bites

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Two dogs have been introduced by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to boost the fight against rhino poachers. Picture:

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Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, which manages more than 800,000ha of high-value land in KwaZulu-Natal, is on the hunt for a private sector partner to manage the vast estate, which includes over 90 protected areas, as the government pivots from managing nature reserves.

The idea to commercialise Ezemvelo was first touted in 2007 but was not taken further. However, faced with financial pressures and competing interests from the fiscus, the government has now opted to introduce private partners in a move that puts hospitality groups on alert.

The entity had no choice but to revisit the 2007 idea in response to funding constraints and government directives, guided by the national public-private partnerships framework. “Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife faces financial and operational challenges in maintaining its extensive biodiversity estate. To address sustainability and reduce reliance on government grants, Ezemvelo has adopted a commercialisation strategy,” said Ezemvelo, which was previously known as the Natal Parks Board.

“This strategy seeks to unlock economic value from protected areas through sustainable tourism, infrastructure development, and public-private partnerships. Ezemvelo adopted commercialisation as a critical component of its strategy for turning its financial tide by capitalising on its business avenues’ capabilities and underperforming capital assets.”

Going private (Nolo Moima)

South Africa’s revised public-private partnership regulatory framework, which came into effect in June, aims to accelerate infrastructure delivery by simplifying approvals and reducing bureaucratic delays.

Ezemvelo’s assets are the crown jewel in KwaZulu-Natal’s tourism armour. The entity’s nature reserves house some of the most valuable and rare biodiversity species and cultural heritage sites in the world. Its assets are spread across more than 90 protected areas, of which 34 have tourism facilities or resorts.

Some of Ezemvelo’s tourism facilities are situated in one of two World Heritage sites in the province, namely the Maloti-Drakensberg, which draws a number of local and foreign tourists and creates local economic and rural development.

“Commercialisation is the strategic use of Ezemvelo’s natural, tourism and hospitality assets in partnership with the private sector to generate sustainable revenue, while safeguarding the organisation’s core biodiversity conservation mandate,” Ezemvelo said.

“It is important because it reduces reliance on state funding, unlocks value from underutilised assets, enhances visitor experiences, creates jobs, and drives rural economic development.”

To implement the commercialisation strategy, Ezemvelo is looking to procure transaction advisors to guide the process, prepare feasibility studies, secure treasury approvals, and support procurement and contract negotiations.

“The advisors will provide expertise in financial, legal and technical matters to ensure that projects are structured transparently, deliver value for money, and attract private sector investment,” Ezemvelo said.

“This support will help Ezemvelo unlock the potential of its assets, strengthen financial sustainability, and contribute to conservation and socio-economic development.”

Ezemvelo in July told the provincial legislature that its accommodation business had reached its lowest levels, with the entity facing a R50m budget shortfall for the 2026/27 financial year following its commercial split from iSimangaliso Wetland Park last year, which ended a two-decade relationship.

“The overall objective of the project is to support Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife in pursuing commercialisation as a strategic response to declining fiscal allocations, increasing conservation demands and the need for long-term financial sustainability,” Ezemvelo said in its frank assessment.

“Through well-structured commercialisation initiatives, the project aims to unlock new revenue streams, enhance the value of Ezemvelo’s natural assets, and strengthen the organisation’s capacity to deliver its conservation mandate.”

The move by Ezemvelo comes shortly after the Gauteng government kick-started a process to concession its largest nature reserve, Suikerbosrand, to tourism and hospitality groups for at least 25 years — in the clearest yet indication that the government is pivoting from managing tourist destinations.

Gauteng’s department of environment last month issued a request for proposal, inviting bids from entities wishing to operate the about 18,000ha nature reserve between the Ekurhuleni towns of Heidelberg and Alberton.

The nature reserve, situated just off the N3, was valued at R3bn in 2009.

The winning bidder will be granted the right to develop, operate, and manage the Suikerbosrand Nature Reserve.

The proposed concession would see the state retain the title to the land and assets, with the private sector set to pay a monthly lease fee, which the department said cannot be less than R80,000.

The motivating factor behind Gauteng’s move is that the nature reserve has fallen into a state of disrepair but still carries enormous potential.

Business Times