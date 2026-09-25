Business

Richards Bay Minerals names new MD to drive growth

Dineo Faku

Dineo Faku

Senior Reporter

Newly appointed Richards Bay Minerals MD, Bayanda Mncwango. Picture: (Supplied)

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Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), a unit of Rio Tinto, has appointed Bayanda Mncwango as MD to drive the company’s growth.

The appointment is effective from October and marks a return for Mncwango as he previously served as RBM’s COO and has 25 years of experience in mining.

He takes over from Wilhemina Ngcobo, who has acted in the role since July after Werner Duvenhage’s exit.

Sophie Bergeron, Rio Tinto Iron & Titanium MD, said: “Bayanda rejoins RBM at an important time as we advance the Zulti South project, our decarbonisation programme and the ongoing investment in local procurement, enterprise development and community partnerships.”


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