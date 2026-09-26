MURENDENI LIPHADZI | Why has economic power remained so elusive while there is black political power?

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The writer argues that SA should be building a broader economy in which the majority possesses enough economic power to participate meaningfully in determining its direction. Picture:

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South Africa’s black majority has spent 32 years exercising political power while remaining far less successful at accumulating the economic power needed to reshape the country. That is not a criticism of democracy. It is a description of its unfinished business.

We have become exceptionally good at responding to racism. We debate racist statements, commemorate historical injustices, contest symbols and revisit the crimes of apartheid, often rightly so. But another question deserves equal urgency: what are we building?

Political liberation does not automatically produce economic power. Economic power is not simply about having jobs. It is about owning productive assets, controlling capital, building companies, generating intellectual property (IP), creating institutions, influencing markets and possessing the purchasing power to shape what an economy produces.

The conversation about Eskom is instructive. Evaluating the institution primarily through profit and loss can miss something fundamental about its developmental purpose.

Established as the Electricity Supply Commission in 1923, its purpose was to provide electricity as an essential input into economic development. Its early mandate was closely connected to the expansion of mining, railways, industry and the wider economy.

Of course, Eskom must be financially sustainable, operationally efficient and accountable for public resources. But if we judge a developmental institution only by whether it makes money, we risk confusing the means with the end.

The more important question is whether reliable and affordable electricity enables South Africa to produce more, employ more people, build more businesses and become more competitive.

A modern economy cannot function without reliable electricity. Neither can a strategy for black economic advancement.

This brings us to an uncomfortable reality. Black South Africans constitute the overwhelming majority of the population, yet demographic dominance has not translated into equivalent economic power. StatsSA’s 2022 Census recorded the black African population at 81.4% of the total, while income and wealth remain deeply unequal.

This is not simply a question of consumption. It is a question of ownership and productive capacity. A society can have millions of consumers without having millions of asset owners. Consumption keeps an economy moving. Ownership determines who controls where the economy is going.

A black household buying goods from a multinational participates in the economy. A black-owned company manufacturing those goods, employing workers, owning the IP and retaining the profits exercises economic power. These are not the same thing.

South Africa therefore needs to broaden its definition of transformation. It cannot be measured only by employment, graduate numbers or government spending on social protection. Those things matter. But transformation must also ask: who owns productive assets? Who owns businesses and IP? Who controls capital? Who builds the technologies? Who owns the institutions that shape public understanding?

South Africa has spent 32 years asking whether democracy has delivered enough. Perhaps we should ask a different question: have we built enough?

That last question matters because economic power and narrative power are connected. Media does more than report reality. It helps determine which issues become national priorities. The same applies to knowledge production. Our built-environment knowledge, design standards, software systems, accreditation frameworks and research infrastructure remain heavily shaped by institutions in the Global North.

Black South African engineers, architects and construction professionals can find themselves trained through curricula developed elsewhere, using software owned elsewhere, while their intellectual products are valued through systems they do not control.

Epistemic ownership is not separate from economic ownership. It is one of its foundations.

The historical argument matters too. South Africa’s economic structure did not suddenly emerge in 1948. Apartheid intensified and institutionalised racial capitalism, but many foundations of unequal economic power were laid during colonial conquest and the development of the mining economy before the National Party came to power.

Migrant labour, racialised land ownership, spatial segregation and unequal access to education and capital have histories that predate apartheid. This helps explain why political change in 1994 could not, by itself, undo centuries of accumulated economic advantage.

The democratic state inherited an economy in which ownership, capital and productive assets were already highly concentrated. Three decades later, we should ask whether our transformation strategy has been ambitious enough. Perhaps we have focused too heavily on redistribution after wealth has been created and not enough on creating new sources of wealth and ownership. Perhaps we have spent too much time asking how black South Africans can access an existing economy and not enough asking how we build an economy in which they are owners, producers and capital providers.

Townships are often discussed through poverty, unemployment and service delivery. But they are also enormous markets containing consumers, entrepreneurs, skills, informal businesses and social networks. The challenge is to convert township purchasing power into productive power.

How do we turn consumers into shareholders? How do we help informal businesses become formal, scalable enterprises? How do we build financing systems that recognise township entrepreneurs as economic actors rather than perpetual beneficiaries? How do we ensure young people are trained not only to compete for employment, but also to create IP, companies and technologies?

The R395bn infrastructure pipeline presents another opportunity. But township-based construction enterprises will benefit only if they have the capabilities to compete and deliver, including digital construction skills such as building information modelling, digital project management and structured data delivery.

This is where the built environment becomes more than a sectoral concern. Infrastructure is one of the mechanisms through which economic power can be redistributed and created. If township enterprises can participate meaningfully in major infrastructure projects, procurement can become a pathway to ownership, skills development, technology transfer and wealth creation rather than simply another channel of expenditure.

These are harder questions than identifying a racist. But they may ultimately be more consequential. There will always be people who seek to provoke, exclude or demean black South Africans. We must challenge racism. But we cannot build a national economic strategy around responding to every provocation.

At some point, agency has to replace reaction. The objective should not be racial exclusion. It should be building a broader South African economy in which the majority possesses enough economic power to participate meaningfully in determining its direction. That requires reliable electricity, productive infrastructure, education that produces creators as well as employees, financial institutions willing to finance new businesses, media institutions capable of producing independent narratives and companies that can move from township markets into national and international markets.

Above all, it requires a cultural shift from access to ownership. South Africa has spent 32 years asking whether democracy has delivered enough. Perhaps we should ask a different question: have we built enough? Political power changed who governs South Africa. The unfinished question is who owns, builds, and shapes its future.

For a built-environment scholar who spends their working life asking why townships remain spatially disconnected from economic opportunity more than three decades after liberation, that question is not abstract.