Clicks boosts ARC stake in beauty push

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Retailer Clicks is taking control of premium beauty retailer ARC Store as it increases its exposure to a market it values at more than R6bn a year. File photo.

Retailer Clicks is taking control of premium beauty retailer ARC Store as it increases its exposure to a market it values at more than R6bn a year.

The group said on Monday it will increase its stake in ARC to 61% after agreeing to acquire a further 35.3% from the retailer’s founding shareholders for R507m.

The transaction, which is subject to approval by the competition authorities, is set to give Clicks a controlling stake in ARC, taking its shareholding from 25.7% to 61%.

Clicks first invested in ARC in 2021 and has since developed a commercial relationship with the business through its ClubCard loyalty programme and store network.

ARC was founded in 2020 and operates 12 stores in major shopping malls, alongside its online business. Its Sandton City store is described as the largest beauty store in Africa, according to Clicks.

The retailer said it plans to increase its store network to between 20 and 30 stores over the medium term.

Our increased shareholding gives Clicks greater ability to participate in ARC’s future growth while retaining the founders and management who built the business — Bertina Engelbrecht, Clicks CEO

Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht said the increased ownership would give the group greater exposure to the premium beauty market.

“The acquisition of a controlling stake in ARC provides the group with increased exposure to the growing premium beauty market, which is currently valued at more than R6bn annually,” she said.

“ARC has established a differentiated position in the premium beauty market and we see potential to grow the business and leverage the strengths of both ARC and Clicks. Our increased shareholding gives Clicks greater ability to participate in ARC’s future growth while retaining the founders and management who built the business.”

The investment also strengthens an existing relationship between the two retailers. ARC has been an affinity partner of Clicks ClubCard since 2021, while Clicks stores are used as collection points for ARC’s click-and-collect service.

Spending at Clicks by ARC customers increased 16% in the past year to R836m, according to Clicks.

The transaction will also leave the founders and existing shareholders invested in ARC, while the retailer’s current executive management has committed to remaining with the business until at least 2028. This includes ARC CEO Jamie Lane, who said the ownership change had been structured to retain the company’s existing culture and management.

“ARC’s shareholders and partners recognise the unique ARC culture — entrepreneurial, customer-focused, innovative and brand-led — is fundamental to achieving its ambitious goals.”

Clicks said ARC had established a differentiated position in premium beauty and there was scope for the two businesses to use their respective strengths as ARC expands.

Business Day