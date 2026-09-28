Spar’s turnaround is still waiting for its payoff

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The Spar appointments are expected to be finalised and announced by early November. Picture:

Spar says its turnaround has yet to deliver meaningful benefits to offset continued pressure in its Southern African business, as the embattled wholesaler prepares to appoint a new chair and additional independent directors by early November.

Spar has been in turnaround mode since 2023, after a series of financial, operational and structural setbacks eroded investor confidence and strained relations with its independent retailers.

Over the past three years, the group has made several board and management changes as it sought to stabilise the business, address its operational challenges and rebuild retailer trust. But despite those efforts, its share price has continued to deteriorate, suggesting investors remain unconvinced by the pace and progress of the turnaround.

In a voluntary update on Monday, the group said operational improvements were under way but had not yet yielded sufficient financial gains. It expects its 2026 financial year to underperform 2025, with the pressure concentrated in its Southern African Groceries and Liquor business.

“Operational improvements have not yet translated into sufficient earnings or cash benefits to offset that pressure. Management’s immediate priority is to improve profitability and cash generation in Southern Africa while maintaining appropriate levels of support for retailers,” it said.

The update comes after months of tension between the group and its independent retailers, which culminated in the departures of former chair Mike Bosman and independent nonexecutive director Shirley Zinn.

The appointments are expected to be finalised and announced by early November, subject to regulatory requirements and shareholder election at the next annual general meeting

The board has now appointed an independent search firm to help identify a new chair and additional independent nonexecutive directors. Spar said candidates were being assessed against its requirements for retail, remuneration, financial and governance experience.

Shareholders and retailer representative structures have also submitted potential candidates, with the same assessment process to be applied to them. The appointments are expected to be finalised and announced by early November, subject to regulatory requirements and shareholder election at the next annual general meeting.

The board changes come as Spar continues to address weak trading and financial pressure in Southern Africa. For the 48 weeks ended August 28, revenue from merchandise sales moderated from the interim period, while Southern African wholesale volumes and trading remained subdued.

Retailer-expected credit losses, provisions and write-offs also remained elevated. Spar said credit pressure, particularly in groceries and liquor, had continued after its interim results.

The group said debt reduction, liquidity and covenant management remained priorities. Net debt is expected to be lower than at the half-year stage, while lenders remain supportive, and Spar expects to meet its revised covenant limits.

The operational turnaround includes changes to pricing, product ranges, promotions, distribution, retailer technology, marketing and private-label products.

Spar said non-performing corporate stores were being turned around, closed or disposed of, with a number expected to be exited during 2026. It has also completed repairs to the flooring at its KwaZulu-Natal distribution centre and exited a temporary overflow facility.

The company said its SAP finance system was now live and stable at its central office and four distribution centres.

However, the benefits of these measures are expected to build progressively through 2027, with full execution and implementation likely to go beyond that period.

The most important measures will be whether the turnaround delivers tangible improvement in retailer and group performance — Reeza Isaacs, Spar CEO

The latest update follows a recent boardroom reset that was demanded by Spar’s independent retailers. Business Day previously reported that Bosman’s and Zinn’s departures came after months of pressure over governance, retailer profitability and the relationship between the wholesaler and its store owners.

The departures have not removed the financial problems facing the group. Spar’s share price has fallen sharply over the past year, while the company has not declared a dividend since December 2022.

The group said its relationship with independent retailers was now improving. Executives and representatives of the retailers’ guild recently held two days of working sessions in KwaZulu-Natal focused on pricing, merchandising, marketing, technology and retailer profitability.

Spar said the parties had agreed on shared accountability and would continue working through formal governance structures.

The group will measure progress through wholesale growth, operating margins, retailer profitability, service levels, overdue debt, cash generation and leverage.

Spar CEO Reeza Isaacs previously told Business Day that the executive team’s priorities remained unchanged despite the board changes.

The company is now asking shareholders to assess the turnaround against actual delivery rather than the changes in the boardroom.

“The most important measures will be whether the turnaround delivers tangible improvement in retailer and group performance,” Isaacs said.

Spar expects to release its full-year results on December 4.

Business Day