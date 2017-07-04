TFG (The Foschini Group) is the latest national retailer to be referred to the National Consumer Tribunal for charging account holders a club fee on their credit agreements.

That is an illegal practice‚ said the National Credit Regulator (NCR)‚ which has conducted investigations into a string of retailers who operate “clubs” for their account holders‚ offering various discounts and perks for a monthly fee.

TFG said in response that its “Club” and “SuperClub” subscription products were optional magazine subscriptions with insurance and other benefits which could be subscribed to at application stage‚ or later via telemarketing.

“These subscriptions can be cancelled by customers at any time‚ without penalty‚” the company said. “TFG is of the view that its referral is incorrect‚ as the National Credit Act does not limit which products retailers may sell to its customers on their credit accounts.

“TFG will be opposing its referral to the Tribunal.”

South Africa’s biggest non-food retailer‚ Edcon‚ was found guilty in May of charging hundreds of thousands‚ if not millions of rand‚ to account holders in an illegal fee for the past decade‚ a ruling which the company has since appealed against.

Then the NCR announced that it had referred Mr Price Group Limited to the Tribunal following an investigation which revealed that it too had been charging consumers a club fee on credit agreements.